Editor’s note: The following obituary was prepared based on information shared on David Folkenflik’s Facebook page.



Vivian Folkenflik of Montclair, who had a long career as a university teacher and mentor in California before moving to the township to be close to family, died on Oct. 28, 2023. She was 83.

Mrs. Folkenflik died after being struck by a pickup truck in a pedestrian crosswalk in Montclair, her adopted hometown.

She was born in Brooklyn in 1940, the daughter of a cardiologist and a public school librarian, who bred in her a lifelong passion for museums, music, literature, history, travel and Jackie Robinson.

Above all, she was restlessly curious about the broader world around her and sought to cultivate connections with others. She graduated from James Madison High School at age 16, graduated from Radcliffe College and then earned her master’s at Cornell University, concentrating in French literature.



Mrs. Folkenflik met her husband, Robert, at Cornell when both were doctoral candidates there. He told her at the first lunch they had — her then-boyfriend having just left the table at the restaurant — that he would marry her. Vivian rolled her eyes; they were married two years later.

After living for a time in Ithaca, New York, they moved to Rochester, New York, where her husband had his first professorial appointment. The family moved to Laguna Beach, California, in 1975, which they called home for the next 45 years.



The University of California, Irvine, became their academic home. In the early 1980s, Mrs. Folkenflik started teaching for the School of Humanities core course, in which history, literature and philosophy were combined; she taught thousands of undergraduate students over the decades that ensued.

She also mentored hundreds of graduate students, lecturers and junior professors on the crafts of teaching, research and presentation.



This was hugely meaningful to her, all the more so after the death of her daughter Nora in 1995. It proved to be an act of courage and a conscious decision for her to persevere in teaching and mentoring for another generation, living in Laguna Beach and traveling widely with her husband.



After his death, she moved across the country to Montclair, to live with her beloved grandchildren. It was at a time of transition and great uncertainty, during the height of the pandemic. She worried that she would lose her identity as a person of intellectual vitality and worth along with the loss of her husband with the distance from her circle of friends back home.



Instead, her leap of faith led ultimately to great joy, witnessing dance recitals — impromptu and otherwise — soccer games, drama performances, and art displays of the kids’ paintings and photos all over her room, along with her etchings and other artworks.

Mrs. Folkenflik built a circle of friends in Montclair. She studied the Talmud and wrote poetry. She visited her old friends and colleagues in California. She was active and vital.



What made her remarkable was not her shocking death but her life. She was marked by her incisive intellect, her profound caring for others, her drive to connect and her caustic wit. She lived a long and full life, with surprising and numerous distinct chapters.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Viola, Zella and Eliza; her son, David (Jesse), and her sister, Judith. She was predeceased by her daughter Nora, in 1995, and by her husband, Robert, in 2019.



Services were held on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at Bnai Keshet, 99 South Fullerton Ave., Montclair.