If you’re looking for a truly one-of-a-kind and meaningful gift, we’ve got just the thing for you. Montclair History Center offers personalized replica maps showcasing a Montclair neighborhood across three different years. It’s the perfect gift for anyone who calls—or called—Montclair home. 1906 Atlas 1926 Tax Map 1934 Sanborn Map

1906 Atlas : This beautiful Atlas divides Montclair into seven “Plates,” each including a part of town. Was your house built by then, or was the lot still pastures? Was the street even there? Who owned the property?

: This beautiful Atlas divides Montclair into seven “Plates,” each including a part of town. Was your house built by then, or was the lot still pastures? Was the street even there? Who owned the property? 1926 Tax Map: We chose 1926 because it’s so unique — a vivid bright blue with white type, much like an architectural blueprint. Each map covers about five or six blocks and lists streets and property owners.

We chose 1926 because it’s so unique — a vivid bright blue with white type, much like an architectural blueprint. Each map covers about five or six blocks and lists streets and property owners. 1934 Sanborn Map: The Sanborn Map Company published maps in the 19th and 20th centuries for use by the fire insurance industry to assess liability in a particular community.

To order, all you have to do is provide an address, and the Montclair History Center will handle the rest. Posters are printed on high-quality paper, making them suitable for framing. They fit standard frame sizes, identify the map source and year, and are personalized for your address. Visit https://www.montclairhistory.org/historic-montclair-maps-for-sale for pricing and online orders.

By giving a replica historic map as a gift, you’re not only bringing joy to someone special, but you’re also supporting Montclair History Center’s mission to preserve the town’s history and educate others about it. It’s a thoughtful present that gives back in more ways than one!