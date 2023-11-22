If you’re looking for a truly one-of-a-kind and meaningful gift, we’ve got just the thing for you. Montclair History Center offers personalized replica maps showcasing a Montclair neighborhood across three different years. It’s the perfect gift for anyone who calls—or called—Montclair home.
- 1906 Atlas: This beautiful Atlas divides Montclair into seven “Plates,” each including a part of town. Was your house built by then, or was the lot still pastures? Was the street even there? Who owned the property?
- 1926 Tax Map: We chose 1926 because it’s so unique — a vivid bright blue with white type, much like an architectural blueprint. Each map covers about five or six blocks and lists streets and property owners.
- 1934 Sanborn Map: The Sanborn Map Company published maps in the 19th and 20th centuries for use by the fire insurance industry to assess liability in a particular community.
To order, all you have to do is provide an address, and the Montclair History Center will handle the rest. Posters are printed on high-quality paper, making them suitable for framing. They fit standard frame sizes, identify the map source and year, and are personalized for your address. Visit https://www.montclairhistory.org/historic-montclair-maps-for-sale for pricing and online orders.
By giving a replica historic map as a gift, you’re not only bringing joy to someone special, but you’re also supporting Montclair History Center’s mission to preserve the town’s history and educate others about it. It’s a thoughtful present that gives back in more ways than one!