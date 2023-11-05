Project Alpha is being piloted at both Montclair High School and Renaissance at Rand Middle School. (FILE PHOTO)

Montclair Public Schools announced the launch of a new equity initiative Friday, in partnership with the members and mentors of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Alpha Alpha Lambda Chapter. The mentorship program called Project Alpha is being piloted at Renaissance Middle School and Montclair High School.

Project Alpha offers students at both middle and high school levels guidance and support from male role models. It is a collaborative effort designed to provide education, motivation, and skill-building on crucial topics such as responsibility, relationships, goal setting, and mentorship for middle school and high school males.

Workshops and informational sessions are conducted by the Brothers of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and focus on:

Personal Growth: Mentors will work closely with students to help them discover their strengths, set goals, and develop essential life skills.

Academic Excellence: Help with academic guidance, study strategies, and subject-specific support to ensure that our students reach their full academic potential.

College and Career Readiness: Help students explore their interests and plan for post-graduation pursuits, whether that be college, vocational training, or entering the workforce.

Emotional and Social Support: A safe and supportive space for students to discuss any challenges they may face, from peer pressure to stress management.

In an announcement from the district, Renaissance Principal Maria Francisco said, “We are thrilled to work with Alpha Phi Alpha. The feedback from students has been overwhelmingly positive, and they eagerly anticipate the upcoming session next month.”

“I am very excited about this partnership as it will provide the opportunity to help empower our students to reach their full potential, both academically and personally,” said High School Principal Jeff Freeman.

Interested students can speak to their grade level administrator or school counselor. Groups will be limited to 15-20 students in order to maximize the effectiveness of each session.

Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Ponds thanked board member Phaedra Dunn who was instrumental in introducing the program.