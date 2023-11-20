Montclair’s municipal building at 205 Claremont Avenue, along with adjacent town-owned properties, have already met the criteria for an area in need of redevelopment, with a future goal of a brand new municipal complex. On Thursday, a group of students gathered at the municipal building to present their own innovative visions for a revamped town hall.

More than 75 students participated in a design bootcamp, with three groups of students from Montclair High School collaborating with Montclair State University’s Business and Entrepreneurial Learning Academy (BELA).

Levi Siegel, Luan Quesada, Alana Cherry, Lillian Moulongo, Kiss Turner and Ethan Mays. (SHERRY FERNANDES)

“Our goal was to design a development plan through the lens of real estate for the good of both the community and the environment,” said Christina Leonhardt, BELA instructor and urban designer, who worked with the students along with instructor and designer Justin Morris-Marano. “They’re considering everything on the site including municipal hall, the parking lot, PNC bank and the decommissioned Boy Scout building to redevelop the plan while making it ecologically and economically viable.”

“When you walk in here, it looks very 1970s. You don’t feel your creative juices flowing. You just feel bland and like you’re stuck in one place,” said one student presenter, describing the vibe of the current municipal building.

The students, tasked with envisioning a town hall that could function as a more genuinely inclusive, democratic space, designed plans with a goal of dissolving social and physical barriers within the Montclair community and opening gateways for social flow and conversations. Kiss Turner presented her ideas and spoke about how young people in Montclair need safe, free or affordable spaces to gather. (SHERRY FERNANDES)

Student ideas for a town hall space included rooftop gardens, a stage for public events, housing units for people experiencing homelessness, and a more transparent space for public meetings featuring sliding glass windows. Students also spoke about having local market booths to increase opportunities for connection and gatherings, as well as bike lanes to minimize traffic and carbon emissions. Ideas for bringing color and interest to the drab space focused on street art with local artists painting murals and more engaging architectural design.

The students had to evaluate financing options, determining the overall acquisition expenses, and calculating the return on investment.

Luan Quesada wants to see more transparency from the government and proposed glass sliding doors that could help the public get a glimpse of what goes on during council meetings. (SHERRY FERNANDES)

“My presentation was about transparency we need in government today,” said Luan Quesada, a 11th grader from Montclair High. Quesada was struck by a hierarchical divide in the council chambers where members of the town council sit on the dais, elevated above everyone else. Quesada envisioned an amphitheater with huge glass doors, making the space more transparent and welcoming to the public.

Iain Kerr professor of entrepreneurship at Montclair State University

“When we started, we had this idea where we wanted to empower students to think about where they live and become changemakers,” said Iain Kerr, professor of entrepreneurship at Montclair State University and co-director of the MIX Lab. “We thought of entrepreneurship and innovation, not just as a set of useful skills, but actual practices.”

Kerr believes a big part of the program is looking at the community and seeing how one could bring about change while taking on “actual, contentious urban projects in Montclair.”

Past presentations by BELA students have focused on Lackawanna Plaza in 2019 and again in 2021 as well as Walnut Street and Montclair’s historic South End.

“The student’s work I saw last year was far superior to the work that the architects and developers did,” said Frank Gerard Godlewski, a historian and architect, speaking of past BELA presentations he has attended. “I believe in what you’re doing and I wish local government and developers would pay more attention to these ideas.”



