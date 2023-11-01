Rendering shown at the meetings on Oct. 2 and Oct. 4 (Courtesy of Parette Somjen Architects)

Four township residents implored the Planning Board this week to take action to prevent Montclair’s Board of Education from cutting down trees at Woodman Field as part of a renovation project, stating this will contribute to an unsound environmental decision at a time when the climate is changing, and could also contribute to health issues among student athletes who use the field by not having the cooling benefits of a shady spot.

Montclair Public Schools has released a status update Friday on the baseball field, stating that it was prioritizing safety not only for the baseball team but also the track and field athletes, and that after meeting safety conditions, the District continues to be environmentally conscious.

The status update, from the office of Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Ponds, states:

The orientation of the baseball field has not changed from its northeast-ward orientation after revisions to the design plans keeping the sun out of the batters’ eyes during games. Center field has been shortened by 20’ from 385’ to 365’. According to the arborist’s report, more than 20 trees were slated for removal. However, with the redesign of a smaller center field, we saved trees and only 15 trees will be removed. A total of 94 new trees will be planted that will include shade trees (Red Maple, Hackberry, and Black Gum), ornamental trees (flowering Dogwood) and Evergreen trees (Easter Red Cedar). Additionally, Inkberry Holly shrubs will be planted. Fencing remains in place as this also provides a needed barrier between the shared spaces of each sport. However, retractable netting will be installed.

The District remains committed to completing the field for the start of baseball and track and field season.

At Monday’s Planning Board meeting, residents spoke informally to Board members after the land-use authority’s Oct. 30 meeting had concluded. As it was after the close of the official agenda, the livestream video was turned off and this discussion was not included in the feed posted on YouTube.

And because it was an informal conversation outside of the bounds of their official work at the meeting, the Board could not take action or vote on any official recommendations.

While Montclair’s Board of Education representatives did submit a list of proposed capital projects in 2021, school district officials have not had any subsequent conversations or meetings with the Planning Board, Director of Planning Janice Talley told residents Alison Sargent, Anna Grossman, Carl Kraus and John Osbourne.

“The Board of Education responded to me and says that they’ve done what was legally necessary already,” she told the four residents.

And there is no way to force the school district to appear before them, board Chairman John Wynn added.

The proposal for changes to the Woodman Field baseball diamond includes replacing natural grass with artificial turf and removing more than a dozen mature trees. The proposal also includes installing a 40-foot safety fence. Last year voters approved a referendum allocating almost $8 million to this project. The Montclair Board of Education is scheduled to vote on the bid at Wednesday’s meeting.

Some residents who live adjacent to the field say the proposal needs an environmental impact study, which they say was not conducted. They also say that cutting down trees in a time of climate change will create a heat desert that will negatively impact student athletes who use the field.

Grossman and Sargent pleaded with Planning Board members to require school district officials to present the proposed project. Their goal, Grossman said after the meeting, was “to make sure that Montclair’s Planning board sees the final plans for Woodman Field per state statute.”

Wynn suggested to Grossman that the Board could send a letter to school district officials. “We can send a letter saying, ‘Hey, we’ve heard that you’re going to do this, you need to bring this before the board,’ ” he said.

But, he cautioned the foursome, “don’t get your hopes up.”

Grossman, who is part of the residents’ group Sustainable Montclair, said the Woodman Field project as proposed violates the township’s Master Plan, a document that guides development within the municipality.

“Given our planning board has extensive experience protecting citizens from plans that may create stormwater mitigation issues, and given our town has a tree ordinance, we’d expect the school district to be fully cooperative,” Grossman said after the meeting.

After their conversation with board members, Grossman hopes school board members will reject the bid proposal. “They have the power to stop this so that the appropriate DEP environmental assessments and planning board review may occur,” she said.