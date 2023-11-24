Runners in the Tom Fleming 2K Run get ready to run at the starting line. The Ashenfelter 8K Classic & The Tom Fleming 2K runs are held each year on Thanksgiving morning. Proceeds help fund the Glen Ridge Educational Foundation, a not-for-profit organization providing supplemental funding to the Glen Ridge School system. (IRISH MALIBORSKI)

It was a beautiful morning for a Thanksgiving Day run in Glen Ridge as runners and walkers came out Thursday to participate in the annual Ashenfelter 8K Classic and the Tom Fleming 2K.

The Ashenfelter 8K Classic honors Olympic champion Horace Ashenfelter, who won the steeplechase event at the 1952 Olympic Games in Helsinki, Finland. The 2K run honors Tom Fleming of Bloomfield, who won the 1973 and 1975 New York City marathons. Proceeds go to the Glen Ridge Educational Foundation, a not-for-profit organization providing supplemental funding to the Glen Ridge School system.

Runners in the Tom Fleming 2K Run start the race. The Ashenfelter 8K Classic & The Tom Fleming 2K runs are held each year on Thanksgiving morning (IRISH MALIBORSKI)

Runners in the Ashenfelter 8K Run wait at the starting line as the National Anthem is played. (IRISH MALIBORSKI)

The leading runners by the 3.5 mile marker from left; Jean Uminski, Pelle Nogueira and Jaoued El Jazouli, compete in the in the Ashenfelter 8K Run in Glen Ridge on Thanksgiving morning. (IRISH MALIBORSKI)

Runner Roberta Groneri placed first for the female category with a finish time of 26:41.15 in the in the Ashenfelter 8K Run in Glen Ridge on Thanksgiving morning. (IRISH MALIBORSKI)

Runners William Eisner # 5141 and Norbert Kuter # 5505 Compete in the Tom Fleming 2K Run. Kutner placed first and Eisner finished in second place in the Thanksgiving morning run. (IRISH MALIBORSKI)

Wheelchair participants Tony Nogueira and his protege L Shannon participate in the 8K run in Glen Ridge on Thanksgiving morning. (IRISH MALIBORSKI)

A man dressed in a turkey outfit trots after a young child at the Tom Fleming 2K run. (IRISH MALIBORSKI) Santa Claus keeps up with a young runner at the

Tom Fleming 2K run. (IRISH MALIBORSKI)

Runners, dressed as turkeys, play for the camera at Ashenfelter 8K Classic and Tom Fleming 2K runs in Glen Ridge on Thanksgiving. (IRISH MALIBORSKI).