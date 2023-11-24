It was a beautiful morning for a Thanksgiving Day run in Glen Ridge as runners and walkers came out Thursday to participate in the annual Ashenfelter 8K Classic and the Tom Fleming 2K.
The Ashenfelter 8K Classic honors Olympic champion Horace Ashenfelter, who won the steeplechase event at the 1952 Olympic Games in Helsinki, Finland. The 2K run honors Tom Fleming of Bloomfield, who won the 1973 and 1975 New York City marathons. Proceeds go to the Glen Ridge Educational Foundation, a not-for-profit organization providing supplemental funding to the Glen Ridge School system.