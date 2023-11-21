The Department of Senior Services/Lifelong Montclair invites you to participate in our Montclair Township Resident Survey Questionnaire for residents ages 55 years and older.

The Township of Montclair, through the Department of Senior Services/Lifelong Montclair, is committed to giving Montclair residents the opportunity to participate in planning and improving services for aging in place. Please help us design our services.

All responses to the survey are anonymous and confidential.

Please click the link here or scan the QR Code below to fill out the survey.

We thank you for your participation!

The Department of Senior Services/Lifelong Montclair

205 Claremont Avenue, Montclair, NJ 07042

973-509-4967