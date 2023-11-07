Montclair Department of Health plans to implement an opioid addiction education program and provide the community with tools to prevent overdoses, subsidized by settlement funds secured for NJ by the Murphy Administration.

Montclair DOH is asking residents to participate in an assessment survey. It is VERY important that they hear from you to determine the community’s interest in substance abuse/opioid prevention programming. This program will be available to Montclair residents aged 14 and older free of charge.

To complete the survey, click on this link or scan the QR code below.

The NJ Opioid Settlement

In January 2023, Governor Murphy and Attorney General Platkin announced the participation of all 21 NJ counties in a $20.1 billion nationwide opioid settlement with CVS, Walgreens, Walmart Pharmacies and drug makers Teva and Allergan, to resolve claims involving their alleged roles in fomenting the country’s opioid crisis.

The state of New Jersey is disbursing the settlement funds through 2038 to help prevent and treat opioid-related misuse and abuse.

Montclair is a recipient of funding to implement various programs and trainings, and provide opioid overdose tools such as Narcan to Montclair residents and people working in Montclair.

Funding will go towards:

Treating opioid use disorder (OUD)

Supporting people in treatment and recovery

Providing connections to care

Addressing the needs of justice-involved persons

Addressing the needs of pregnant or parenting people who use drugs and their families

Preventing over-prescribing and ensuring the appropriate prescription of opioids by medical professionals

Preventing problematic use of opioids

Preventing overdose deaths and harms through harm reduction strategies

Other goals such as supporting first responders, training, and cross-system collaborative efforts, and/or research

Opioids in Montclair: A Real Problem

According to a report in the Montclair Local, Montclair police responded to 17 suspected overdoses in the first five months of 2020, four of which resulted in deaths. That was an increase from 12 nonfatal overdoses reported in the first five months of 2019. By the end of 2019, there were 37 suspected drug overdoses reported, none fatal.

Let Montclair DOH know if you support an opioid overdose prevention, education and awareness campaign.

Answer the survey today. All responses are confidential.

For more information about overdose prevention, click here and here.