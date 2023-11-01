Surf and Turf is a camp for kids ages 10-15*. It features six themed weeks of incredible adventures and summer fun, plus two weeks of science fun with Mr. Smith. This year, Surf and Turf kicks off the summer with a trip to glorious Spain!
Campers will visit the historic world-famous sites and scenic spots of Andalucia in southern Spain, experience unforgettable scenery, eat amazing food, and practice their Spanish!
Itinerary: Granada, Costa Del Sol and Sierra Nevada
- JUNE 21: U.S. Departure – Meet at Newark Airport.
- JUNE 22: Arrival Granada, Spain
- Seven-night stay in The Anacapri Hotel, in Granada’s city center across from The Cathedral.
- Visit San Nicolas Mirador, La Alcaicería, Sacromonte, San Juan de Dios, San Jeronimo, and The Albaicin. Tour the city center and the Cathedral of Granada.
- JUNE 23: Granada
- Alhambra visit. Spend most of the day at this major UNESCO World Heritage site.
- Welcome visit with Spanish students and Middle/High School teachers
- Local friends and unofficial hosts/guides Jose and Rosa join us in visiting the best sites in town.
- JUNE 24: Granada
- Explore the Albaicin and Alcaiceria Moorish-influenced neighborhoods. Continue our tour of Granada and surrounding towns.
- Travel by private van, bus, or train throughout.
- JUNE 25: Costa Del Sol
- Visit beautiful beach towns nearby: Nerja and/or Malaga and other shore areas. Visit cultural highlights!
- In Nerja, lunch at a beachside restaurant serving traditional paella for sharing.
- Malaga highlights The Alcazaba, Roman Theater and Picasso Museum.
- Enjoy traditional Espetos—fresh fish skewered and firewood roasted on the beach.
- Time allowing, a trip to nearby Salobrena village perched on rocks with a 10th-century Moorish castle.
- JUNE 26: Mountain Villages
- See a few neighboring pueblos north and south of Granada in the Sierra Nevada region. May include stops in Guadix, Cordoba, Nivar.
- JUNE 27: Sierra Nevada Region.
- Visit the countryside and more centuries-old towns, such as Guejar Sierra (South), lunch at Restaurante Las Olivillas, and Cortijo Balderas. (exact towns tbd)
- JUNE 28: Granada
- Last day in Granada! Time for souvenir shopping, photo opps. Jose and Rosa will take us to special sites “off the beaten track” not often seen by tourists.
- JUNE 29: Return flight to Newark
Details
To reserve your spot, register online by December with a $500 deposit. The total estimated cost is $2,800- $3,400 per student. Costs will be finalized when tickets and lodging are secured. Please call 973 580-3034 for more information.
What’s Included: Price includes RT air transportation, fully chaperoned, 7 nights in Granada at a city center hotel, all ground transportation, breakfast and dinner daily, snacks, local guides, museum admissions, and all entry fees.
Dates/times/schedules are subject to change. A full itinerary will be posted closer to the departure date.
*This trip requires a passport for travel. They do accept older kids on this trip, check with Surf & Turf.
Check the website for more programming in the weeks to come.