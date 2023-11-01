Surf and Turf is a camp for kids ages 10-15*. It features six themed weeks of incredible adventures and summer fun, plus two weeks of science fun with Mr. Smith. This year, Surf and Turf kicks off the summer with a trip to glorious Spain!

Campers will visit the historic world-famous sites and scenic spots of Andalucia in southern Spain, experience unforgettable scenery, eat amazing food, and practice their Spanish!

Itinerary: Granada, Costa Del Sol and Sierra Nevada

JUNE 21: U.S. Departure – Meet at Newark Airport.

JUNE 22: Arrival Granada, Spain Seven-night stay in The Anacapri Hotel, in Granada’s city center across from The Cathedral. Visit San Nicolas Mirador, La Alcaicería, Sacromonte, San Juan de Dios, San Jeronimo, and The Albaicin. Tour the city center and the Cathedral of Granada.

JUNE 23: Granada Alhambra visit. Spend most of the day at this major UNESCO World Heritage site. Welcome visit with Spanish students and Middle/High School teachers Local friends and unofficial hosts/guides Jose and Rosa join us in visiting the best sites in town.

JUNE 24: Granada Explore the Albaicin and Alcaiceria Moorish-influenced neighborhoods. Continue our tour of Granada and surrounding towns. Travel by private van, bus, or train throughout.

JUNE 25: Costa Del Sol Visit beautiful beach towns nearby: Nerja and/or Malaga and other shore areas. Visit cultural highlights! In Nerja, lunch at a beachside restaurant serving traditional paella for sharing. Malaga highlights The Alcazaba, Roman Theater and Picasso Museum. Enjoy traditional Espetos—fresh fish skewered and firewood roasted on the beach. Time allowing, a trip to nearby Salobrena village perched on rocks with a 10th-century Moorish castle.

JUNE 26: Mountain Villages See a few neighboring pueblos north and south of Granada in the Sierra Nevada region. May include stops in Guadix, Cordoba, Nivar.

JUNE 27: Sierra Nevada Region. Visit the countryside and more centuries-old towns, such as Guejar Sierra (South), lunch at Restaurante Las Olivillas, and Cortijo Balderas. (exact towns tbd)

JUNE 28: Granada Last day in Granada! Time for souvenir shopping, photo opps. Jose and Rosa will take us to special sites “off the beaten track” not often seen by tourists.

JUNE 29: Return flight to Newark

Details

To reserve your spot, register online by December with a $500 deposit. The total estimated cost is $2,800- $3,400 per student. Costs will be finalized when tickets and lodging are secured. Please call 973 580-3034 for more information.

What’s Included: Price includes RT air transportation, fully chaperoned, 7 nights in Granada at a city center hotel, all ground transportation, breakfast and dinner daily, snacks, local guides, museum admissions, and all entry fees.

Dates/times/schedules are subject to change. A full itinerary will be posted closer to the departure date.

*This trip requires a passport for travel. They do accept older kids on this trip, check with Surf & Turf.

Check the website for more programming in the weeks to come.