Surf and Turf is a camp for kids ages 10-15*. It features six themed weeks of incredible adventures and summer fun, plus two weeks of science fun with Mr. Smith. This year, Surf and Turf kicks off the summer with a trip to glorious Spain!

Campers will visit the historic world-famous sites and scenic spots of Andalucia in southern Spain, experience unforgettable scenery, eat amazing food, and practice their Spanish!

Itinerary: Granada, Costa Del Sol and Sierra Nevada

  • JUNE 21: U.S. Departure – Meet at Newark Airport.
  • JUNE 22:  Arrival Granada, Spain
    • Seven-night stay in The Anacapri Hotel, in Granada’s city center across from The Cathedral. 
    • Visit San Nicolas Mirador, La Alcaicería, Sacromonte, San Juan de Dios, San Jeronimo, and The Albaicin. Tour the city center and the Cathedral of Granada.
  • JUNE 23: Granada
    • Alhambra visit. Spend most of the day at this major UNESCO World Heritage site.
    • Welcome visit with Spanish students and Middle/High School teachers 
    • Local friends and unofficial hosts/guides Jose and Rosa join us in visiting the best sites in town.
  • JUNE 24: Granada
    • Explore the Albaicin and Alcaiceria Moorish-influenced neighborhoods. Continue our tour of Granada and surrounding towns. 
    • Travel by private van, bus, or train throughout. 
  • JUNE 25: Costa Del Sol
    • Visit beautiful beach towns nearby: Nerja and/or Malaga and other shore areas. Visit cultural highlights!
    • In Nerja, lunch at a beachside restaurant serving traditional paella for sharing.
    • Malaga highlights The Alcazaba, Roman Theater and Picasso Museum.
    • Enjoy traditional Espetos—fresh fish skewered and firewood roasted on the beach.
    • Time allowing, a trip to nearby Salobrena village perched on rocks with a 10th-century Moorish castle.
  •  JUNE 26: Mountain Villages
    • See a few neighboring pueblos north and south of Granada in the Sierra Nevada region. May include stops in Guadix, Cordoba, Nivar.
  • JUNE 27:  Sierra Nevada Region. 
    • Visit the countryside and more centuries-old towns, such as Guejar Sierra (South), lunch at Restaurante Las Olivillas, and Cortijo Balderas. (exact towns tbd)
  • JUNE 28:  Granada
    • Last day in Granada! Time for souvenir shopping, photo opps. Jose and Rosa will take us to special sites “off the beaten track” not often seen by tourists.
  • JUNE 29: Return flight to Newark

Details

To reserve your spot, register online by December with a $500 deposit. The total estimated cost is $2,800- $3,400 per student. Costs will be finalized when tickets and lodging are secured. Please call 973 580-3034 for more information.

What’s Included: Price includes RT air transportation, fully chaperoned, 7 nights in Granada at a city center hotel, all ground transportation, breakfast and dinner daily, snacks, local guides, museum admissions, and all entry fees. 

Dates/times/schedules are subject to change. A full itinerary will be posted closer to the departure date. 

*This trip requires a passport for travel. They do accept older kids on this trip, check with Surf & Turf.

