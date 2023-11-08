Jonathan Yubi, “Intra Caetera and Inter Latinos,” 2023, Oil on canvas, 44 x 29 in

Studio Montclair, in collaboration with Latinos of Montclair, presents “The Life and Culture of Modern Day Latinidad,” on exhibit from November 10 through December 22. An opening reception will be held on Friday, November 10, from 6 – 9 p.m. at Studio Montclair Gallery (127 Bloomfield Avenue).

“The Life and Culture of Modern Day Latinidad,” juried by artist José Camacho, celebrates the rich visual language of Latino culture and heritage. It features the expressions of a multicultural community and its diverse tapestry of backgrounds, stories, and experiences, encompassing the works of artists, many with cultural and ancestral ties to Mexico, Argentina, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Chile, and Peru. Fernando Mariscal

Yesterday, 2023

Oil on canvas, 48 x 24 in

Miriam Untoria

Cubana, 2015

Clay, lace, wood, acrylic paint, 18 x 4 in David Enriquez

Soledad en la Naturaleza, 2023

Acrylic on Arches paper mounted on panel, 4 x 6 in

“An opening space for the expression and exhibition of the life and culture of modern-day Latinidad has always been a goal of Latinos of Montclair! We look forward to exhibiting more artists in the future and growing our partnership with Studio Montclair,” says Natalia Espejo of Latinos of Montclair.

Phoebe Pollinger, interim president of Studio Montclair, says the gallery is privileged to collaborate with the Latinos of Montclair. “This marvelous exhibition serves to uplift and highlight the Latino community. We are delighted to welcome this organization and our broader community to our gallery.”