November 28 is Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good in their communities and the world. You can be the change in our community by donating to one of these local nonprofits.

Education

Montclair Public Library is a beloved and vital resource in our community. Donations to MPL may be made by check to the Montclair Public Library Foundation, 50 South Fullerton Avenue, Montclair, or online at the Foundation website .

The Bloomfield Public Library Foundation's vision is to provide privately sourced funding beyond the constraints of the municipal budget and to help create a library space for all to access. Donations can be made online, or checks made payable to "The Bloomfield Public Library Foundation" can be mailed to 90 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ 07003.

The Friends of the Glen Ridge Library relies on the generosity of the community to ensure the enhanced programs and services continue for years to come. Donations make their way to the Glen Ridge Public Library by supporting its programs, events, and services.

Succeed2gether offers free one-on-one tutoring, remedial summer sessions, and enrichment workshops designed to teach life skills, close the opportunity gap and help children reach their potential. Donate here.

Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence (MFEE) raises money to engage and empower students, teachers, and supporters of public education. MFEE drives innovation and collaborates with the Montclair community to create equitable access to high-quality education for all students. Donate online.

A donation to the Montclair Scholarship Fund helps talented and deserving Montclair High School seniors. MSF only has sufficient funds to support one out of every four MHS students who apply. With your donation, the Montclair Scholarship Fund can help more MHS students defray the cost of their college education.

Laptop Upcycle is committed to obtaining, refreshing, and distributing technology to students who need the tools to succeed in school. Donate technology or funds here.

IMANI is a community-based non-profit organization that offers educational support programs to promote high achievement for all students in the Montclair Public Schools. Donate here.

. The Bloomfield Educational Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the quality of education and educational opportunities. Funds will be used to support all students of the Bloomfield School District through enrichment programs, continuing education and other projects.

The Arts

A donation to Montclair Film allows Montclair Film to support its mission and connect audiences to the power of visual storytelling through film.

Outpost in the Burbs is a nonprofit outreach organization dedicated to building community through music, community service, and cultural programs. Donate online here.

Montclair Art Museum relies heavily on the generosity of both institutional and private donors to continue its mission to inspire and engage people of all ages in their experience with art. You can donate to MAM here.

Studio Montclair is an inclusive, nonprofit organization that promotes culture, education, equality and tolerance through art. Donate here.

Sharron Miller's Academy for the Performing Arts (SMAPA) provides comprehensive, inclusive developmental training in dance and related theater arts to students at every stage of life. The nonprofit offers scholarships, outreach programs and more. Donate here.

Donations to Gas Lamp Players help the theater advance its mission of nurturing character, creativity, confidence, compassion and community through the performing arts.

Vanguard Theater Company challenges social and cultural narratives through theater dedicated to DREAM: Diversity, Reciprocity, Education, Activism, and Mentorship.

Donate online.

. Luna Stage develops and produces vibrant plays about local and global experiences. As part of its commitment to equity and access, all Luna Stage programs are Pay-What-You-Choose. This means that for any Luna Stage performance, class, summer camp or special event, participants can choose a price that feels comfortable for them. Donate here.

A gift to Jazz House Kids allows the organization to bring programs, teachers, instruments, inspiration, and dedication to thousands of young people who look to them to help them share their songs. Donations can be made online.

The John J. Cali School of Music at Montclair State University uses donations to assist students through the Cali Pathways Project and Cali student scholarships. Donate here.

Food Insecurity

Donations to Toni’s Kitchen help the food ministry provide food to our neighbors in need in ways that respect their dignity, improve health and foster independence.

Since 1982, Human Needs Food Pantry has provided food, clothing, and other services to people in need who live in Montclair, most of Essex County and throughout NJ. Donate online.

. A donation to Montclair Community Farms helps its mission to serve as a local hands-on resource that engages and educates the community through urban farming, affordable food access, and healthy living.

Cultural & Historical

AAPI Montclair advocates for and uplifts Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the Montclair area and across New Jersey. All donations go directly to promoting awareness of AAPI history and culture, advocating for AAPI rights and representation, and uplifting our community. Donate online .

Friends of the Howe House are working to preserve the home of James Howe, the first African American homeowner in Montclair, and the legacy of the Black community. Donate here.

All donations to Latinos of Montclair go directly toward its advocacy, operating costs, and events to promote the visibility of Latinos in Montclair and build a more inclusive community. Donate online

By joining the Montclair Chapter of the NAACP, your membership dues help support its mission to secure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

The Montclair History Center is a private, nonprofit organization that promotes the preservation, study and appreciation of local history. Donate here.

. The Montclair African-American Heritage Foundation’s (MAAHF) mission is to build upon the rich African-American cultural legacy through the support of quality local programs funded through grassroots organized events. Donate here.

Donations to the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center support its sports-based exhibitions and programs that sustain the enduring values that Yogi lived by: respect, perseverance, sportsmanship, teamwork and excellence.

LGBTQ+

Out Montclair relies on the generosity of donors to bring events, activities, and resources to the Montclair LGBTQIA+ community, including the annual Montclair Pride Festival. Donate here.

. Garden State Equality lifts up the diverse voices of LGBTQ+ communities through education and advocacy to advance the movement for equality in New Jersey. Donations support a wide range of programs.

Community & Social Welfare

The Montclair Foundation /Van Vleck House & Gardens was established to support not-for-profit organizations that meet health, educational, cultural, social service, and quality of life needs in the greater Montclair community. Donate online.

. Montclair Ambulance Unit is the only emergency medical services provider for everyone in Montclair and is not financially supported by township tax dollars. Donations to MAU help not only the day-to-day operations but also MAU Community Outreach, which delivers low-cost community education to individuals, schools, community groups, and more.

The Glen Ridge Volunteer Ambulance Squad offers free emergency medical care and transportation to all those sick and injured in the Borough of Glen Ridge and to those in need in mutual aid partner towns. Donate here.

. Donations to the YMCA of Montclair help the organization expand access to the resources, opportunities, and relationships that everyone needs to thrive—such as wellness programs, child care, summer camps, and more. Donate here

A donation to S.O.F.I.A (Start Out Fresh Intervention Advocates) will help the organization keep its commitment to empowering the lives of women and their families who have been affected by domestic violence.

Donations to Partners help the organization to provide equal access to justice and empower low-income victims and survivors of domestic violence. They offer quality legal assistance in domestic violence and family law matters.

Donations to Montclair Gateway to Aging in Place help the organization serve our community of older residents.

Aging in Montclair (AIM) is a nonprofit organization created to spotlight and advocate for the needs of older residents of the Montclair area. Donate online.

Montclair Neighborhood Development Corporation's mission is to empower and support disadvantaged individuals, youth, and families to achieve an improved quality of life through training, education, and advocacy. Donate online.

Since its founding in 1988, HOMECorp has developed nearly 200 units of affordable rental and owned housing in Montclair. Donate online.

. The Glen Ridge Community Fund’s mission is to raise funds to assist Glen Ridge residents in need, such as financial difficulties and food insecurity. Donate here.

Donations to CASA of Essex County help the organization promote the welfare of children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse, neglect, or abandonment by providing a safety net of support, advocacy, and mentorship.

Donations to Bike & Walk Montclair help the organization advocate for policies, programs, and street designs that make Montclair a better place to bike, walk, and live.

to Bike & Walk Montclair help the organization advocate for policies, programs, and street designs that make Montclair a better place to bike, walk, and live. Montclair Mutual Aid collects and distributes essential resources such as groceries, toiletries, appliances, and clothing to families and individuals who need them. Donate here.

Montclair Emergency Services for the Homeless (MESH) provides basic and essential services to Montclair’s most vulnerable, homeless neighbors. Donate here.

Health Care

Donations to Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan New Jersey help the organization provide reproductive health care and family planning services to men and women regardless of age, ethnicity or ability to pay.

Donations to KinderSmile Foundation will help the organization to continue its mission of providing access to oral health care to the underserved.

to KinderSmile Foundation will help the organization to continue its mission of providing access to oral health care to the underserved. Mental Health Association of Essex & Morris is a service provider that is committed to compassionate, dignified and empowering treatment for vulnerable citizens along their individual paths to wellness and recovery. Donate here.

Environmental

The Northeast Earth Coalition, Inc. (NEEC) works at the community level to protect the environment and promote local sustainability and food security. Donations support its programs.

support its programs. Friends of Anderson Park is a nonprofit conservancy dedicated to thoughtful stewardship of the historic landscape and to fostering its historic, natural, cultural, environmental and educational qualities. Donate here.

The Brookdale Park Conservancy is an all-volunteer group supported entirely by donations (and the occasional grant). Support helps the organization’s mission to preserve, enhance, and promote the park, providing a voice for the community and collaborating with Essex County.

Animals

The Friends of the Montclair Township Animal Shelter supports the Montclair Township Animal Shelter (MTAS), a not-for-profit municipal organization that provides animal control services for the town of Montclair and provides support for approximately 1,000 lost, abandoned and surrendered animals per year. Donate here.

. Support for Humane Montclair helps the organization promote animal welfare and environment-friendly initiatives throughout Montclair while raising awareness of issues that impact animal welfare, people and the planet

Bloomfield Animal Shelter accepts food, supplies, and monetary donations to support its work. More information here.

Independent News

And then there’s us. Montclair Local is an independent nonprofit news organization dedicated to empowering the residents of Montclair by keeping them well-informed. Donations help keep our newsroom going strong and reporting on the things that matter to you—education, culture, government, sports and more. Donate here.