Our friends at Montclair Brewery have been giving back to local nonprofits through their “Community Wednesdays” initiative, and we’re thrilled that they’ve chosen Montclair Local as the nonprofit to support on Wednesday, November 29!

In addition to highlighting the important work that nonprofits do in our community, Montclair Brewery also donates a portion of all taproom and website sales made during the designated day to the nonprofit. We’ll drink to that!

Come out, learn more about Montclair Local, have a drink and make a difference in the community while enjoying fantastic brews. Your presence and support will not only contribute to the success of the community event but also help us continue Montclair Local’s essential work.

Let’s toast to generosity and the power of community! See you there!