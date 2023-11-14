A group shows support for Israel on Sunday outside Montclair Public Library.

On Sunday, people gathered to show support for Israel outside the Montclair Public Library, countering an event taking place inside the library, organized by Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), an anti-Zionist group, that also featured Quaker historian Steve Chase.

“I’m here just to say my peace. I want to know where are the hostages and how do we resolve anything with peace when there are 200 plus hostages still there and we know the horrors,” said Lori Price Abrams who was at the library Sunday, not in her capacity as Third Ward Councilor, but because of her own personal commitment.

“I’m not angry that they chose to have the program,” said Price Abrams of the library’s decision to allow the group to hold the event. “I just wanted there to be a proper review of what seemed like a formality that was actually a much more complex analysis. I’m pleased they undertook that. They landed where they landed, and I’m fine with that.”

Sunday’s event was not the first time JVP has been in Montclair. Past events have been held in the community space at Montclair Fire Headquarters on Pine Street. Police were present both inside the library and outside the building.

Standing behind a wooden barricade outside the library, Hanna Vieira was part of a group of more than 50 people, many holding signs with photos of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas. Others held the flag of Israel.

Vieira said she came to the rally “because the Jewish Voice for Peace don’t represent the Jewish people. If the library wants to host an event, a debate, they should do so by engaging the community here — the Jewish community in Montclair and the Palestinian community in Montclair.”

“It’s important that the host is a neutral party,” Vieira continued. “The Jewish Voice for Peace is not Jewish. They are anti-Israel. They want the destruction of Israel, and they should not be hosting an event at our public library.” A group showed their support of Israel standing outside the library for the duration of the event Sunday.

Michelle Silver was motivated to show support for Israel after learning JVP was holding a meeting at the library.

“If the library is going to rent space to a group where their mission is anti-Israel, then the library has to expect pro-Israel messaging and people standing up for the truth,” said Silver. “This is my town.”

Silver had attempted to go inside, to hear what was being said at the event, but the meeting room was already at maximum capacity (about 125 people), according to a library employee.

Inside, the library’s lobby and cafe area became a spillover space where a group of people, on either side of the Israeli-Palestine conflict, who also were not able to get access to the actual event, gathered.

“I’m a Palestinian solidarity activist,” said one woman who did not want to give her name. “I’ve been to Palestine and I’ve been to Israel. I know people in the West Bank right now and they are being terrorized. That’s why I’m here. The one thing they ask is to tell their stories and keep it in the news because sometimes we get numb to the numbers. I stopped looking. I think we’re over 11,000. I know we’re over 4,000 children being killed.”

“I heard some civil conversations going on,” said one man, who would also not give his name. He said he was disturbed by some people walking around taking photos who he believed came to cause trouble. “Almost everyone who lived on my street growing up had someone who was a Holocaust survivor, so I am sensitive to both issues.”

Alex Tsymbal was also in the cafe. He came from Livingston, hoping to “hear the views of the speaker, to hear both sides of the story, and if possible, to challenge the misperceived notions and incorrect facts I keep hearing from people who support Palestine.“

“The first question I would ask the speaker, if I had a chance, is, ‘does he believe that Israel as a state has the right to exist?’ Because many people I spoke with here have a problem with that notion,” said Tsymbal of his conversations with others at the library. “And naturally that is not a view I would endorse.”

Tsymbal said he and some others, who were not able to get into the meeting space, were able to have conversations that allowed for an exchange of ideas.

“We tried to share thoughts on what could be done, to stop the violence, to bring peace. There are people in Israeli government that would love to have peace, but who do they speak with on the Palestinian side? The only organization that had been elected by the population of Gaza, and that rules Gaza for many years now, is Hamas. And Hamas’ charter to this day calls for the destruction of the state of Israel.”

Tsymbal said discussions in the cafe remained peaceful, albeit within a very small group.

“I’m afraid many people have already made up their minds, which is a shame,” added Tsymbal. “I think the only way to overcome differences is through conversations with people who are willing to accept others’ views, to be peaceful and to honor everybody’s right to exist.”

Outside, Nadav Golden, who is from Israel, wanted to be at the library Sunday to show support for his country.

“Seeing what’s happening in Israel now, the horrifying massacre of October 7, together with the shocking response of communities in the United States and in Europe, it gives you a feeling that you need to come out and say you support Israel. I mean, I’m an Israeli, so it’s obvious, but even seeing other people supporting us is important.”

Golden did not object to the library’s decision to permit the event.

“Of course, I support something like this. Peaceful debate is a very good thing. I think the people inside the library don’t support my side. And of course, we want to show our case, the Israeli side. And to do that, I really believe in debate. I really believe in hearing facts and talking peacefully. I think that is the way to make someone else understand what you feel without fear.”

At Monday’s Montclair town council meeting, the Sunday event was brought up repeatedly. During public comment, Madeline Gale, speaking as a resident and not as a member of any social justice organization she belongs to, voiced concerns over rising antisemitism and Islamophobia. She asked that the town find a way to come together for an open dialogue and discussion to find common ground, moderated by interfaith leaders or a trained moderator.

“We are currently so divided and may end up, in various ways, destroying ourselves and our community,” said Gale.

During public comment, several speakers were critical of the decision made by the library to hold the event and said that inside the meeting room, what they witnessed was not an open or balanced conversation, and that they were shut down by organizers when they tried to speak and share their views.

Alan Chorun, a teacher of ethics at Montclair State University who attended the event, described it as really difficult, mentioning tension and raised voices during a question and answer portion that was ultimately cut short. He said he was glad he could attend and share the experience with his students.

“We have this hope in our classes that somebody who is very concerned and thinks Hamas needs to go could sit and talk with someone who is very concerned and thinks the prime minister of Israel needs to be voted out,” said Chorun. “That somebody whose main concern is that the hostages need to be freed right away could sit and understand somebody whose main concern is that the bombs need to stop dropping in Palestine. This is part of free speech, but it’s also part of compassion and patience.”

Lauren Berman, one of the residents who objected to the library event, spoke to how “horrific things have been since October 7,” and cited the alarming rise in antisemitism.

“There have been a lot of conversations tonight about having a dialogue. Personally, I think it’s kind of naive to think a Montclair roundtable is going to solve a centuries-long geopolitical crisis.”

Berman said she was encouraged to learn of a November 29 event by the League of Women Voters discussing how misinformation is being spread because of the First Amendment.

“I just want to be able to live peacefully and go about my life and not have to talk about these things,” she added.