While not a resident, I worked in Montclair for almost two decades and have always enjoyed the community. The day after Thanksgiving, I was back in town visiting with a friend and former co-worker. After brunch, we discovered another car had struck and severely damaged my parked car on Park Street. While I was on the phone with my insurance company, a young man from across the street notified my friend that his father witnessed the entire incident and had a photo of the other car’s license plate.

Initially, we were confused because the Crash Exchange Form left on my windshield by the Montclair Police Department had the other driver’s information. In contacting the reporting police officer, however, I learned it was initially a hit-and-run. Someone saw the accident and followed the vehicle as it fled, allowing the police to locate the offending driver. I am so grateful for the good samaritans, both the resident on Park Street and the occupant(s) of the pursuing vehicle. Given the current state of our world, it is reassuring to know there are still people out there looking out for each other, including a perfect stranger. I wanted to publicly commend and thank them for their kindness, whoever they are. May their actions serve as a reminder to all of us that a little bit of kindness goes a long way.

Kim Burrows

Basking Ridge