Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means it’s time to make those dinner and dessert plans! If you’re staying home but don’t want to do all the cooking and baking, you have plenty of options in the area to help with the task. Several local restaurants and bakeries are offering Thanksgiving dinner packages and dessert menus.

Whether you’ve got a crowd coming over or there are just a few people, we’ve got you covered!

Thanksgiving Dinner Packages

The Barrow House (1296 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton) will offer a Thanksgiving package that serves 6-8 guests for $275. The package includes citrus & herb brined turkey, fall harvest salad, roasted cipollini gravy with thyme, roasted root vegetables, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, whipped potatoes, sweet potatoes, cornbread stuffing, and pumpkin bread pudding. Fresh-baked pies and additional desserts are also available. For those who would prefer a vegan main entrée option, pomegranate molasses glazed seitan can be substituted for turkey.

Faubourg Montclair (544 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair) will be offering two family-style packages on their Thanksgiving At Home Menu. Choose one that serves 3-4 ($245) or 6-8 ($475). Both include butternut squash soup with pumpkin seeds and marshmallow, roasted turkey with chestnut stuffing, cranberry chutney, and gravy, fall vegetable fricassee, and pommes puree. Appetizer options for 6-8 people include shrimp cocktail, mezza platter, and cheese plate. You can also order additional entrées that serve 4 people, as well as side add-ons such as sweet potato gratin, mac & cheese, sauteed spinach, and more. Entrée options for children include chicken pot pie and meat lasagna are available. Your choice of three pies by Jayce Baudry French Pastry, including pumpkin spice, chocolate bourbon pecan, and apple cinnamon crumb, are $45 each. Place your order online by Friday, November 17.

Libélula Bakery + Kitchen (5 North Fullerton Avenue, Montclair) will offer two options for Thanksgiving: A dinner package that includes a choice of one protein, three sides and one dessert. Each package comes with a house salad, gravy and a side of our green sauce, huancaina and rocoto aioli – $180. Or a selection of items you can purchase A la Carte, like a box of empanadas (your choice of filling!) Three different pies (Apple, Pumpkin and Chocolate) and four bakery-style cookies! The ordering deadline is Sunday, November 19.

Pineapple Express Barbeque (1 Lackawanna Plaza, Montclair) will offer two Thanksgiving dinner package options for $195. The Goffle Road Smoked Turkey & Giblet Gravy package includes a 10 lb. turkey, while the Texas-Style Brisket & Red Wine Jus includes a 6-8 lb. brisket. Both packages serve 4-6 people and come with sides including smoked sausage and fennel stuffing, roasted mustardy brussels sprouts, winter salad, orange and cranberry sauce, soft dinner roll, and whipped butter. The dinner package options are available a la carte, as are baby back ribs. Don’t forget to add on dessert; choose pumpkin or apple pie. Orders must be placed by Saturday, November 18.

Fitzgerald’s 1928 (13 Herman Street, Glen Ridge) is offering Thanksgiving Meal Kits. Included in the are a whole turkey (10-12 pounds), stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans and pie. The kit will feed 6-8 guests for $245. Wine and beer specials available as well. Order t for pick up only on Wednesday, November 22.

Calandra’s Italian Market & Deli (234 Bloomfield Avenue, Caldwell) will be offering two Thanksgiving packages this year. Both include butter and honey-baked turkey breast, salad, vegetables, pasta, mashed potatoes, and stuffing with cranberries, panella bread, and dessert. Package one serves 6-8 people for $225, and package two serves 10-12 people for $350. Orders must be placed by Tuesday, November 21.

The 5LC Group, owners of The Brookdale, Fanny’s Italian and Ladyfingers (Broad Street, Bloomfield), are offering Thanksgiving dinner packages for four people ($195) or eight people ($375). The packages include herb-roasted turkey breast, dark meat roulade, cornbread stuffing, broccoli souffle, sweet potato casserole, and cranberry sauce. Gravy is available by the pint or quart. In addition, a la carte half and full trays of sides and Italian options can be ordered, including cavatelli+broccoli, eggplant rollatini, chicken francaise, and more. For dessert, options include a variety of pies, cheesecake pops, donuts, and cookies. Orders must be placed by November 16.

Montclair Diner (613 Valley Road, Upper Montclair) will be offering a Thanksgiving package that feeds 6-7 people for $205.95. Main entrée selections include fried turkey, glazed spiral ham, and baked seasoned chicken. Flavor injections are available for an additional charge. The package also includes a choice of one starter, such as soup or salad, three sides, including mashed potatoes and gravy, mac and cheese, and yams, and a dessert. One dessert is also included with the package, which is a choice of sweet potato pie, apple pie, chocolate cake, or vanilla cheesecake. You can add additional sides and desserts, as well. All options can also be purchased individually.

Sweet T’s Southern Eatery (387 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair) will offer a large selection of options from its Thanksgiving catering menu. Choose starters like wings, fried shrimp, or cornbread. Entrée choices include turkey, chicken & waffles, pulled chicken sandwiches, vegan lasagna, and much more. For sides, choose from mac and cheese, potato salad, cheese grits, and many other options. Round out the meal with desserts and beverages, such as sweet potato pie, lemon bundt cake, and sweet tea by the gallon. Order by Tuesday, November 14.

Tia’s Food of Love (638 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona) will be offering a wide selection of options for Thanksgiving. Beginnings and Hors D’Oeuvres include deviled eggs, stuffed mushrooms, crabcakes, curried pumpkin hummus, and more. For the first course, choose from various soups, salads, and pasta. Main course options include turkey, ham, and chicken. You also have a choice of more than 25 side dishes. End the meal with dessert, with options ranging from classics like pumpkin and apple pie to Oreo cheesecake, “So Grateful” cookie platter, or a chocolate toffee coffee trifle. Orders must be placed by Friday, November 17.

Egan & Sons (118 Walnut Street, Montclair) is offering all their showstopper sides for your Thanksgiving dinner. All items are oven-ready for pick up by 3 pm on Wednesday, November 22. Call to place your orders. 973-744-1413

The Shannon Rose Irish Pub (98 Kingsland Road, Clifton) will offer Thanksgiving Dinners for two ($40) or four ($80). Meals include turkey breast sliced, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, crispy Brussels sprouts, string beans, and gravy. You can also order potato leek soup, apple arugula salad, Irish soda bread, and cranberry sauce. Final order is Wednesday, November 22, at 6:00 PM.

Desserts

The Little Daisy Bake Shop (622 Valley Road, Montclair) will offer many dessert possibilities for order, including pies, cakes, platters, cookies, whoopie pies, and more.

Anthony’s Cheesecake (71 Washington Street, Bloomfield) will offer a large selection of desserts. Cheesecake options include sweet potato cinnamon swirl, Oreo cookie, pumpkin, New York style, and more. Layer cakes, including coconut, carrot, tiramisu, and others, are also available. Various pies, tres leches, and cookies can be ordered as well. In addition, the display case will feature other dessert options. If you’re looking for a savory addition to the Thanksgiving table, consider the selection of quiches, including bacon cheddar, spinach and goat cheese, and roasted pepper and mozzarella, among others. The store will be open until noon on Thanksgiving Day.

In the Company of Yum will offer dessert pies to preorder for the holiday. The Thanksgiving menu has a number of options, including Biscoff banana crème, dark chocolate pear oat crumble, apple butter pumpkin, and more. Savory options are also available, such as turkey pot pie, southern tomato cheese, and shepherd’s pie.

Jayce Baudry French Pastry (17 Church Street, Montclair) is accepting pre-orders for Thanksgiving pies. The selection includes apple cinnamon crumb pie, pumpkin spices pie, and chocolate pecan bourbon pie. Pies are $45 each. Place your order now for November 13-November 23.

Sweet Kitchen (533 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair) is accepting orders for pies, cakes and other desserts for Thanksgiving. Place your orders by November 21, 3 p.m. Pick up through Thanksgiving Day, November 23 by noon.

Kreme and Krumbs (147 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair) You know what goes great with pie? Ice cream! Pre-order your pints of Kreme and Krumbs for Thanksgiving for pick up on November 22 from 12-4 p.m. Seasonal flavors offered are Bourbon Pecan, Yams and Mellow, Cranberries & Kreme, Caramel Apple and more!

Le French Dad Boulangerie & Café (10 Church Street, Montclair) will be taking dessert orders through November 20. Choose from apple tart, pumpkin pie, and pecan pie. You can also preorder croutons, pumpkin seed pave, and apple/cinnamon pain de mie.

Mattarello Bakery & Café (254 Bellevue Avenue, Montclair) will offer a range of desserts for pre-order. Cakes, cookies, tarts, cheesecake, Italian pastries, and so much more are available. There is also a large selection of gluten-free desserts as well.

Nicolo’s Italian Bakery (6 Baldwin Street, Montclair) will have apple, pumpkin, blueberry, and cherry pies available for Thanksgiving pre-orders. All orders will need to be placed by November 22.

Plum Bakery (179 Glenridge Avenue, Montclair) will offer their gluten-free Thanksgiving desserts again this year. Place your order by November 22. Pie varieties include pecan, cranberry apple crumb, pumpkin, and more. They will also offer pastries, cookies, and cakes. Additionally, they will have a variety of breads available, including sandwich bread, country bread, bagels, croissants, pull-apart bread, and more.

Pure Love Pies (1042 Broad Street, Bloomfield) will offer a selection of pies, desserts, and savory dishes. In addition to their signature navy bean pie, options include butternut squash, coconut custard, apple, and more. Also available are banana pudding, peach cobbler, chocolate chip cookies, and oatmeal raisin cookies. Quiche options include spinach and cheese and broccoli and cheese. Order online and allow at least 24 hours prior to pick up.

Stuff by SJ (342 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair) will offer pie options including Dutch apple pie, pumpkin pecan streusel, classic apple, and classic pumpkin. You can also choose pumpkin cake, apple cake, cupcake bouquet, hot cocoa bomb variety pack, and chocolate-dipped Oreos.