The Essex County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs will once again host its Historic Holiday House Tours on Saturday, December 2, and Sunday, December 3. This year, 12 of the county’s most famous historic sites will participate in the event, offering visitors a chance to enjoy entertainment, refreshments, and educational experiences.

Canfield-Morgan House & Museum

903 Pompton Avenue, Cedar Grove

Open 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM Saturday and Sunday

This 1850 farmhouse sits on the last farm in Cedar Grove. Visitors can view photos, furniture, paintings, china, tools, and historical artifacts from the area. The barn market will be open and features local honey and gifts available for purchase. Admission is free, and donations are accepted.

Crane Homestead

289 Westville Avenue, West Caldwell

Open Saturday and Sunday 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM

The Crane family, Samuel Crane, his wife Mary Baldwin Crane, and their ten children, settled in the area before the Revolution. The farmhouse on the Crane Homestead was built in 1854 by grandson Zenas C. Crane and his wife Mary Harrison, after the original home burned in 1848. Their son, Caleb Crane, managed the farm during the Civil War and, in 1904, became the first mayor of the Borough of West Caldwell. A Victorian Christmas will be celebrated with holiday tunes, an exhibit of works by local artists, and a display of home-spun decorations created by Boy Scouts Venturing Crew 59 of Caldwell. Admission is free, and light refreshments will be served. Israel Crane House

Crane House & Historic YWCA – Montclair History Center

110 Orange Road, Montclair

Open Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

The home was originally built by Israel Crane for his wife, Fanny Pierson Crane, in 1796 on Glenridge Avenue. For more than 100 years, it remained the Crane family home. In 1920, the home was purchased by African-American women in the community as the headquarters for a YWCA. By 1965, the house was moved to its location on Orange Road and turned into a historic house museum. The Garden Club of Montclair decorates the house with period decorations from 1796 to 1965. Visitors can learn how our ancestors celebrated the holidays and can stop in at the hearth for holiday treats. There will be a holiday craft market, as well as children’s activities. Admission is free.

Essex County Kip’s Castle Park

22 Crestmont Road, Verona

Open Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Kip’s Castle sits on a park that spans eleven acres, and the mansion itself is 9,000 square feet. Visitors can take a self-guided tour of the first floor, which is decked out with holiday décor circa 1920. The dining room is set for a holiday feast, while the parlor is decorated with greenery and ribbons. Refreshments will be provided. Admission is free.

Essex County Presby Memorial Iris Gardens

474 Upper Mountain Avenue, Upper Montclair

Open Saturday from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

The Gardens began as a memorial to Frank H. Presby, who passed away in 1924. He was a founder of the American Iris Society and a well-respected citizen of Montclair. The house, built in 1865, was the residence of Mrs. Barbara Walther and her husband, who took care of the land and helped establish the Gardens. She was also a charter member of the Montclair Women’s Club and the Garden Club of Montclair. Visitors to the home can enjoy hot apple cider and cookies, and they can also shop at the Bloom Room for inexpensive holiday gifts. Admission is free.

The Force Homestead Museum

366 South Livingston Avenue, Livingston

Open Sunday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

The Force Homestead was built around 1745 by Theophelous Ward and was settled by Samuel Force in 1777. The original house had only one large room and a loft area. It was expanded in 1800. In 1962, the house was purchased by the Township of Livingston, and in 1964, the Livingston Historical Society began repair and restoration of the home. The first floor of the home is decorated for the holidays. Admission is free, but there is a $5 suggested donation.

Glenmont at Thomas Edison National Historical Park

211 Main Street, West Orange

Open Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM; tickets must be purchased on-site

Thomas Edison National Historic Park is home to both Glenmont, Thomas and Mina Edison’s home, and the Laboratory Complex. Visitors to the Laboratory Complex can get a glimpse of Edison’s important work. Glenmont is decorated for the holidays and offers visitors the opportunity to see how the holidays were celebrated while the Edisons lived there. Admission is $15 per person and free for children under 16. Tickets must be purchased at the Laboratory Complex Visitor Center on the day of the tour. Glenmont tickets are limited and sell out quickly.

The Grover House

333 Bloomfield Avenue, Caldwell

Grover House is located in Caldwell’s Central Business District. The building has been converted into retail and professional spaces, but the original exterior architecture has been preserved. The common areas of the building feature a community art gallery and exhibition space.

The Gypsy Farmhouse

106 Pompton Avenue, Cedar Grove

Open daily from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

The Gypsy Farmhouse is 200 years old and has been turned into a shop featuring furniture, antiques, and architectural salvage. You’ll also find vintage textiles, garden and exterior décor, and custom furniture from Lancaster County.

Kingsland Manor

3 Kingsland Street, Nutley

Open Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Kingsland Manor was built as a farmhouse around 1768 by brothers John and James Walls. Joseph Kingsland, a New York City contractor, bought it from the brothers in 1790. In 1941, it was documented as “The Kingsland House” by the Historic American Buildings Survey, a government program that identified buildings of historic value. The Manor is decorated for the holidays and open for tours as part of the county event. Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. Refreshments will be provided.

Van Tassel Funeral Home

337 Belleville Avenue, Bloomfield

Open Saturday 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM

The home was built approximately 173 years ago and has served as a funeral home for 140 of those years. It is the oldest funeral home in Bloomfield. Visitors can visit the home to hear Christmas music, admire the decorations, and view old pictures, stained glass, and artifacts. Each will receive a free gift. Admission is free.

The Wilson

307 Bloomfield Avenue, Caldwell

Open 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Although the building has been renovated in recent years, it has maintained its architectural bones on the exterior. It features a common area with a community art gallery and exhibition space for local artists. Admission is free.

Ballantine House at Newark Museum of Art

49 Washington Street, Newark

Open 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM Thursday through Sunday

The Ballantine House was built in 1885. It is full of contemporary art and historical objects, as well as interactive experiences and exhibits that reflect the history and diversity of Newark. It is made up of 27 rooms over three stories. It has been under renovation since 2021 by the Museum to restore the exterior and interior in a period-accurate manner. This house is not part of the official Essex County tour this year, though it has been in the past. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.