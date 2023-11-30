Playwright and performer Becca Schneider.

When Becca Schneider was 13 years old, she was diagnosed with trichotillomania, an obsessive compulsive disorder that involves the recurrent urge to pull out one’s own hair.

“I’ve wanted to write about it since I was 17 but I was just not healthy enough to take something like this on,” said Schneider. Today, the playwright and performer is sharing what used to be the “biggest secret” in her solo stage play, “Trich.”

Schneider, in her one-woman show, takes the audience through her teenage years while dealing with and ultimately accepting her trichotillomania. Though the topic is serious, Schneider is able to make audiences laugh and connect to the condition by infusing humor. “How I cope with hard things and traumatic things is through humor,” she said. “I can hardly have a serious or vulnerable moment without cracking a joke so that naturally came to the script.”

Throughout the play, Schneider reminisces about the role musical theater played in her recovery and gives the audience a hint of nostalgia when she speaks about the ’90s cult classics from her youth.

Even with lived experience, Schneider depended on her directors to help bring her life to the stage. The directors of “Trich,” Jenn Haltman and Casey Pfeifer, attended college with Schneider and have collaborated on other productions before. During the writing process, Haltman and Pfeifer provided Schneider with writing prompts. The assignments helped the directors gauge what exactly Schneider wanted to share with the audience without pushing her personal boundaries.

“We gave her assignments that would draw certain things out of her,” Haltman said. “ We were able to see what is easier for Becca to talk about and figure out the balance of the vulnerability and the coping mechanisms.”

At their production company, Between Two Boroughs, Schneider and Haltman have held big budget plays with large sets and a sizable cast. When it came to “Trich,” the playwright and directors decided that the stage setup only required Schneider.

“It is intimate and it was always very important to me that it is as authentic and true as possible. It’s a direct address, I’m talking to the audience the entire time, and I’m sharing something with them,” Schneider said.

Shows like “Trich,” work to dismantle mental health stigmas. Schneider, through her performance, acknowledges people with disorders like trichotillomania shouldn’t be ashamed.

Audience members have approached Schneider after the show to share how they realized during the performance that they have a body focused repetitive behavior or memories of having certain behaviors and disorders as a child.

“What we found is that because of the specificity of this play, everybody’s got a thing that they don’t want other people to know about and the healing that comes from actually talking about it,” Schneider said.

“Trich” was the top-selling show at the 2021 United Solo Theatre Festival, a Critic’s Choice, and also received the Audience Choice Award. Schnieder won the award for United Best Solo Actress. The directors and Schnieder hope audience members will enjoy the play just as much during their two-week run at the Luna Stage.

“I think that it’s a story for anybody,” Haltman said.

Trich runs from Dec. 1 to Dec. 10 at the Luna Stage, 555 Valley Road, West Orange. For more information and to buy tickets to the show, visit the Luna Stage’s website.