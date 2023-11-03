Microplastic Monster – Montclair Bradford Brownie Troop 20004: Clean Air Action

The winners of Van Vleck House & Gardens’ fourth annual Scarecrows and Pumpkin Friends in the Gardens contest have been announced!

This year’s exhibition showcased 30 different scarecrow creations and garnered over 1,000 votes from the community. The exhibition ran for two weeks, allowing visitors to check out the skillfully crafted scarecrows in the historic Van Vleck House & Gardens.

Each winner from the various categories received $500 to donate to a nonprofit organization of their choice. Montclair Center BID also provided five additional prizes from local businesses such as Sweet Home Montclair, Absolute Zero Ice Cream, Guerriero Gelato, Bareburger Montclair and Chip City.

The winners in each category and the nonprofits they selected are:

Families: Henry the Hiker and Friends from Jack’s Walkabout Club: The Montclair Foundation

Nonprofits: The Guilded Gardener: A tribute to Amanda Van Vleck – Garden Club of Montclair: Avis Campbell Garden

Local Businesses: Goodnight Garden – Rabbit Rabbit Interiors: Lamp for Haiti

Scout Troops: Microplastic Monster – Montclair Bradford Brownie Troop 20004: Clean Air Action

: Microplastic Monster – Montclair Bradford Brownie Troop 20004: Clean Air Action Schools/PTAS/Classes: “Parisien Scarecrow” by the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF): Lamp for Haiti