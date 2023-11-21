Watchung Booksellers welcomes Joanne Ruelos Diaz, author of The Little Book of Words That Matter on Friday, December 1 at 4:00 in The Kids’ Room at 44 Fairfield St.

The Little Book of Words That Matter is an inclusive collection of 100 words that introduces young children to complex concepts—from managing big feelings to celebrating our differences. Adopting the same format and approach as the popular The Little Book of Joy, this pocket-size book features a collection of words to teach children about the world we live in and how to navigate their way through it.

Join us for our last author storytime of the year! The event is free, but registration is recommended. Register at watchungbooksellers.com/events.