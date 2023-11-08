Photo by Simon Maage on Unsplash

Thanksgiving is a time to express gratitude, reflect on what we have to be thankful for and give back to others. With the holiday drawing near, there are several ways to make a meaningful difference so everyone in Montclair can enjoy the day. Whether you can spare a few hours, donate canned goods or contribute money, here are some ways you can give back:

Several local organizations have joined together to organize a Thanksgiving Food Drive to make meal donations to those in need. Through November 17, you can drop off food donations at 7 Planchett Drive in Montclair.

Every year, First United Methodist Church of Montclair provides Thanksgiving meals to area seniors. They are planning to serve nearly 400 people this year. You can help by cooking an extra turkey, side or pie to donate. Sign up here.

Fill a Blessing Basket! Leow Home partners, along with the Montclair High School Principal and counselors, are organizing a basket collection filled with everything that you need to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. They will be gifted discreetly to families in need. Items can be dropped off on November 18 between 1–3 p.m. Detail in images above!

Join the 11th Annual Montclair Bikery Turkey Ride on Sunday, November 19, to benefit the Human Needs Food Pantry! Riders will start at the Montclair Bikery and enjoy a flat 10-mile ride through Montclair and surrounding towns to the Brookdale Shoprite to pick up turkeys. The next stop is to Human Needs Food Pantry on Label Street to deliver them. There will be an after-party at Egan & Sons to enjoy after your good deed!

And, speaking of the Human Needs Food Pantry, you can donate nonperishable Thanksgiving food. The Pantry’s next weekend donation drop-off day is Saturday, November 11, between 10 a.m. and noon. Additionally, you can also sign up to volunteer during this very busy time of year.

Toni’s Kitchen will hold its next Town-Wide Food Drive on Saturday, November 18. Simply leave a donation of shelf-stable food on your porch/doorstep by 11:30 a.m. that morning , and Toni’s Kitchen will come by and pick it up. Such an easy way to help your neighbors in need! You can also sign up to volunteer year-round at the local food ministry.