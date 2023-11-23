This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is new-kate-ad.jpg

This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough and Paul Gold.

Bachslider

Live Music

  • Tierney’s hosts The Flemtones on Friday and By George! a George Harrison Tribute Band on Saturday!
  • The Montclair Brewery The Phensic and Bachslider on Friday!
  • Just Jake’s has Event Horizon on Friday and Alternate Groove and New Power Soul on Saturday!
  • Pineapple Express presents Defending Champions on Friday and Arena Rock on Saturday!
  • The Wellmont hosts G Herbo on Friday and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening on Saturday!
  • NJPAC brings Gilberto Santa Rosa on Saturday and Air Supply on Sunday!
  • MayoPAC has 70s vs. 80s: A Musical Battle on Saturday!
  • SOPAC features Giants of Jazz honoring Kenny Barron on Saturday!
  • The MC Hotel hosts the Peter Lin Duo for a jazz brunch on Saturday.
  • Save The Date! November 30: Tierney’s Tavern hosts popular NJ Rock Band Owls & Lions who will be performing many of your favorites, from Fleetwood Mac to Daisy Jones & The Six, Jackson Browne, Tom Petty, Carole King, The Eagles and more! This show could sell out, so click HERE to pre-purchase your tickets.

Film

Comedy

Arts & Literature

  • Bloomfield Recreation hosts Pop Up Latin Heritage Art Exhibit at Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center. Artwork will be on display on select evenings at Oakeside until Dec 1, 2023, and then it will move to the Bloomfield Civic Center from December 4th to 22nd.
  • Gold/scopophilia gallery presents Ryb + Spaceland from Patricia Satterlee through December 31, 2023.
  • Studio Montclair and Latinos of Montclair host The Life + Culture of Modern Day Latinidad. The exhibition will be on display through December 22, 2023.
  • Ria Gallery hosts Come Rain or Shine with sculptural works by Christine Romanell, Ricky Heeraman and J. Aaron Alderman through December 31, 2023.
  • The Montclair Art Museum has Taking Space: Contemporary Women Artists and the Politics of Scale on exhibit through January 7, 2024. Also, visit Siona Benjamin’s Lilith in the New World in the Laurie Art Stairway through August 4, 2024.

Social Events

Check our Events Calendar for more happenings this weekend, and enjoy!

