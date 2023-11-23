This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough and Paul Gold.
Live Music
- Tierney’s hosts The Flemtones on Friday and By George! a George Harrison Tribute Band on Saturday!
- The Montclair Brewery The Phensic and Bachslider on Friday!
- Just Jake’s has Event Horizon on Friday and Alternate Groove and New Power Soul on Saturday!
- Pineapple Express presents Defending Champions on Friday and Arena Rock on Saturday!
- The Wellmont hosts G Herbo on Friday and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening on Saturday!
- NJPAC brings Gilberto Santa Rosa on Saturday and Air Supply on Sunday!
- MayoPAC has 70s vs. 80s: A Musical Battle on Saturday!
- SOPAC features Giants of Jazz honoring Kenny Barron on Saturday!
- The MC Hotel hosts the Peter Lin Duo for a jazz brunch on Saturday.
- Save The Date! November 30: Tierney’s Tavern hosts popular NJ Rock Band Owls & Lions who will be performing many of your favorites, from Fleetwood Mac to Daisy Jones & The Six, Jackson Browne, Tom Petty, Carole King, The Eagles and more! This show could sell out, so click HERE to pre-purchase your tickets.
Film
- Check out one of the movies at the newly refurbished Clairidge Cinema!
Comedy
Arts & Literature
- Bloomfield Recreation hosts Pop Up Latin Heritage Art Exhibit at Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center. Artwork will be on display on select evenings at Oakeside until Dec 1, 2023, and then it will move to the Bloomfield Civic Center from December 4th to 22nd.
- Gold/scopophilia gallery presents Ryb + Spaceland from Patricia Satterlee through December 31, 2023.
- Studio Montclair and Latinos of Montclair host The Life + Culture of Modern Day Latinidad. The exhibition will be on display through December 22, 2023.
- Ria Gallery hosts Come Rain or Shine with sculptural works by Christine Romanell, Ricky Heeraman and J. Aaron Alderman through December 31, 2023.
- The Montclair Art Museum has Taking Space: Contemporary Women Artists and the Politics of Scale on exhibit through January 7, 2024. Also, visit Siona Benjamin’s Lilith in the New World in the Laurie Art Stairway through August 4, 2024.
Social Events
- Dance away those Thanksgiving calories with Doug Hall & Friends at Halcyon on Friday! Dinner starts at 6:00 and band starts at 7:30. Be sure to make a dinner rez or come for drinks!
- Join the 36th Annual Pancake Breakfast Run/Walk with Fleet Feet on Saturday!
- Don’t miss Winter Wonderland in Wellmont Plaza on Saturday! Enjoy shopping deals, live music, and a festive atmosphere from 12:30 to 5 PM with the tree lighting at 6 PM.
- Montclair Brewery hosts a Small Business Saturday shopping event with homemade and handcrafted goods, and Montclair Center will have over 60 businesses participating and offering fantastic deals for Small Business Saturday!
- The MC Hotel has several events this weekend, including a Thanksgiving Experience at Alto, Jazz Brunch, and DJ Sound Session.
- Visit Montclair History Center to do some holiday shopping at Museum Store Sunday.
Check our Events Calendar for more happenings this weekend, and enjoy!