Live Music

WeAreTheChosen
  • Tierney’s hosts Keep on Growing Band on Saturday!
  • The Montclair Brewery brings us WeAreTheChosen on Friday !
  • Outpost in the Burbs hosts A Joni Mitchel 80th Birthday Tribute Carousel of Time on Friday!
  • Just Jake’s has Coming Alive on Friday and Bryan Breathes Band and No Standards on Saturday!
  • The Wellmont hosts Armor for Sleep with special guests The Early November and The Spill Canvas on Saturday.
  • NJPAC brings Omara Portuondo on Friday, Take 6 with Hillary-Marie on Saturday, and Gladys Knight and the Abdullah Ibrahim Trio on Sunday.
  • MayoPAC has Celtic Thunder on Friday and The Beach Boys on Saturday.
  • SOPAC features Cavalleria Rusticana with the MidAtlantic Symphony Orchestra tonight and Michela’s Love Movement on Saturday.
  • Porta features The Band’s Last Waltz, a tribute concert to benefit Toni’s Kitchen, on Friday.
  • The MC Hotel hosts Mike Tenure Track for a jazz brunch on Saturday.

Film

Arts & Literature

Social Events

