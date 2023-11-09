This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough and Paul Gold.
Live Music
- Tierney’s hosts Keep on Growing Band on Saturday!
- The Montclair Brewery brings us WeAreTheChosen on Friday !
- Outpost in the Burbs hosts A Joni Mitchel 80th Birthday Tribute Carousel of Time on Friday!
- Just Jake’s has Coming Alive on Friday and Bryan Breathes Band and No Standards on Saturday!
- The Wellmont hosts Armor for Sleep with special guests The Early November and The Spill Canvas on Saturday.
- NJPAC brings Omara Portuondo on Friday, Take 6 with Hillary-Marie on Saturday, and Gladys Knight and the Abdullah Ibrahim Trio on Sunday.
- MayoPAC has Celtic Thunder on Friday and The Beach Boys on Saturday.
- SOPAC features Cavalleria Rusticana with the MidAtlantic Symphony Orchestra tonight and Michela’s Love Movement on Saturday.
- Porta features The Band’s Last Waltz, a tribute concert to benefit Toni’s Kitchen, on Friday.
- The MC Hotel hosts Mike Tenure Track for a jazz brunch on Saturday.
Film
- Check out one of the movies at the newly refurbished Clairidge Cinema!
Arts & Literature
- Luna Stage features the world premiere of Westphalia, a play by Helen Banner through Sunday.
- Gold/scopophilia gallery presents Ryb + Spaceland from Patricia Satterlee through December 31, 2023.
- Last Chance! Tiny Gallery Montclair presents Paula Stark with Nothing is Too Wonderful to Be True through November 11, 2023. Check out the Tiny Gallery Holiday Art Sale on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
- Watchung Booksellers features Lisa Gornick, author of “Ana Turns,” in conversation with Alice Elliott Dark TONIGHT!
- Studio Montclair and Latinos of Montclair host an opening reception on Friday for the new exhibit The Life + Culture of Modern Day Latinidad. The exhibition will be on display through December 22, 2023.
- SOPAC’s Herb + Milly Iris Gallery presents FULL CIRCLE through November 19, 2023.
- Ria Gallery hosts Come Rain or Shine with sculptural works by Christine Romanell, Ricky Heeraman and J. Aaron Alderman through December 31, 2023.
- The Montclair Art Museum has Taking Space: Contemporary Women Artists and the Politics of Scale on exhibit through January 7, 2024. Also, visit Siona Benjamin’s Lilith in the New World in the Laurie Art Stairway through August 4, 2024.
Social Events
- TODAY! Have lunch at the Pay It Forward Pop Up Café from Noon to 3 PM.
- Montclair Brewery has Sip & Sing Karaoke tonight!
- Town Pub in Bloomfield hosts Karaoke Night every Thursday!
- The MC Hotel has several events this weekend including yoga, Zumba, and DJ Sound Sessions.
- Attend the Sustainable Holiday Fashion Show & After Party presented by Sofistafunk & Loop on Saturday.
- Rosemary’s Rescue Ranch will be at the Luck of the Pup adoption event at the Sons of the Shillelagh Club in West Orange on Sunday, November 12, 12-4 PM. Enjoy complimentary snacks, pie, and hot chocolate while meeting dozens of adoptable dogs and cats on site! See the flyer above for details.