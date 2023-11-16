This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is new-kate-ad.jpg

DakhaBrakha

Live Music

Film

Arts & Literature

  • Gold/scopophilia gallery presents Ryb + Spaceland from Patricia Satterlee through December 31, 2023.
  • Watchung Booksellers and Succeed2gether’s Montclair Literary Festival features Pulitzer Prize-winning author Tracy K. Smith talking about her new book To Free the Captives: A Plea for the American Soul with Montclair’s Dionne Ford TONIGHT!
  • Watchung Booksellers hosts authors Lisa Andersen and Lauren Bialystok in conversation about their new book, Touchy Subject: The History and Philosophy of Sex Education on tonight.
  • Montclair Library’s Open Book Open Mind presents Lisa Belkin, author of Genealogy of a Murder: Four Generations, Three Families, One Fateful Night, in conversation with author Christina Baker Kline on Saturday.
  • Studio Montclair and Latinos of Montclair host The Life + Culture of Modern Day Latinidad. The exhibition will be on display through December 22, 2023.
  • One River Montclair and Out Montclair feature Ara Tucker for a book talk and exhibition about the inspiration for her novel, How to Raise an Art Star on Friday.
  • Last chance! SOPAC’s Herb + Milly Iris Gallery presents FULL CIRCLE through November 19, 2023.
  • Ria Gallery hosts Come Rain or Shine with sculptural works by Christine Romanell, Ricky Heeraman and J. Aaron Alderman through December 31, 2023.
  • The Montclair Art Museum has Taking Space: Contemporary Women Artists and the Politics of Scale on exhibit through January 7, 2024. Also, visit Siona Benjamin’s Lilith in the New World in the Laurie Art Stairway through August 4, 2024.

Social Events

