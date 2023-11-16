This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough and Paul Gold.
Live Music
- Peak Performances presents Ukrainian “ethnic chaos” band DakhaBrakha on Saturday!
- Tierney’s hosts a fundraiser for the Glen Ridge Volunteer Ambulance with Wake of the Waltz on Friday and Divided Sky – a Phish Tribute Band on Saturday!
- The Montclair Brewery brings us The Essex Funk Collective on Friday and The Joe Taino Trio on Sunday!
- Just Jake’s has Band of Make Believe on Friday and Full City and Man Down on Saturday!
- The Wellmont hosts Pete Correale: Authentic on Friday.
- Oratorio Society of New Jersey presents Judas Maccabaeus on Saturday.
- Enjoy the Montclair Community Band’s Autumn Concert on Sunday!
- NJPAC brings us Jazz all weekend including Dave Grusin, Cyrus Chestnut, Christian McBride and Savion Glover, The Steve Turre Generations Sextet, and more!
- MayoPAC has Legends of Country Rock on Saturday.
- SOPAC features The Last Waltz Celebration on Friday and Giants of Jazz on Saturday!
- Porta features Joe Taino tonight and Whitley Acoustic on Sunday!
- The MC Hotel hosts B.D. Lenz for a jazz brunch on Saturday.
Film
- Check out one of the movies at the newly refurbished Clairidge Cinema!
Arts & Literature
- Gold/scopophilia gallery presents Ryb + Spaceland from Patricia Satterlee through December 31, 2023.
- Watchung Booksellers and Succeed2gether’s Montclair Literary Festival features Pulitzer Prize-winning author Tracy K. Smith talking about her new book To Free the Captives: A Plea for the American Soul with Montclair’s Dionne Ford TONIGHT!
- Watchung Booksellers hosts authors Lisa Andersen and Lauren Bialystok in conversation about their new book, Touchy Subject: The History and Philosophy of Sex Education on tonight.
- Montclair Library’s Open Book Open Mind presents Lisa Belkin, author of Genealogy of a Murder: Four Generations, Three Families, One Fateful Night, in conversation with author Christina Baker Kline on Saturday.
- Studio Montclair and Latinos of Montclair host The Life + Culture of Modern Day Latinidad. The exhibition will be on display through December 22, 2023.
- One River Montclair and Out Montclair feature Ara Tucker for a book talk and exhibition about the inspiration for her novel, How to Raise an Art Star on Friday.
- Last chance! SOPAC’s Herb + Milly Iris Gallery presents FULL CIRCLE through November 19, 2023.
- Ria Gallery hosts Come Rain or Shine with sculptural works by Christine Romanell, Ricky Heeraman and J. Aaron Alderman through December 31, 2023.
- The Montclair Art Museum has Taking Space: Contemporary Women Artists and the Politics of Scale on exhibit through January 7, 2024. Also, visit Siona Benjamin’s Lilith in the New World in the Laurie Art Stairway through August 4, 2024.
Social Events
- Van Vleck’s Deck the Halls Holiday Boutique is open through the weekend, beginning today!
- Montclair Brewery has Sip & Sing Karaoke tonight!
- Pineapple Express presents Thursday Trivia Night!
- Town Pub in Bloomfield hosts Karaoke Night every Thursday!
- The MC Hotel has several events this weekend, including yoga, Zumba, and DJ Sound Sessions.
- Join Vanguard Theater and Out Montclair for Sip ‘n’ Sing: Hair & More from the Age of Aquarius on Saturday!
- The Montclair History Center hosts a Hometown History Bus Tour on Saturday!
- SWEA’s annual Swedish Christmas Fair is on Sunday.