Live Music
- Tierney’s hosts Lil’ Bastad on Friday and Working Man’s Jed on Saturday!
- The Montclair Brewery brings us Bone Daddy & The Hoochies on Friday!
- Outpost in the Burbs hosts Slambovian Circus of Dreams Unplugged and The Kennedys on Friday!
- Just Jake’s has Almost Easy on Friday and Taxi and Daddy Pop on Saturday!
- The Wellmont hosts brakence for his The Hypochondriac (is still on) Tour on Friday.
- NJPAC brings Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap on Friday, Grupo Niche & Héctor Acosta on Saturday, and Midori and Festival Strings Lucerne on Sunday.
- MayoPAC has Pink Martini featuring China Forbes tonight, The Chapin Family performing a Harry Chapin retrospective on Saturday, and Tower of Power funk on Sunday.
- SOPAC features John Oates on Friday for an evening of stories and song.
Film
- Check out one of the movies at the newly refurbished Clairidge Cinema!
Arts & Literature
- Gold/scopophilia gallery presents Ryb + Spaceland from Patricia Satterlee through December 31, 2023. Opening reception this Saturday from 5-7 PM.
- Tiny Gallery Montclair presents Paula Stark with Nothing is Too Wonderful to Be True through November 11, 2023.
- Watchung Booksellers features Coleman Hill author Kim Coleman Foote in conversation with Dionne Ford tonight. On Sunday, Katy Hessel comes to the Montclair Art Museum for a book talk and signing of The Story of Art Without Men.
- On Saturday, East Side Mags hosts a book signing for My Body/Our Rights with three contributors present at the event.
- SOPAC’s Herb + Milly Iris Gallery presents FULL CIRCLE through November 19, 2023.
- Ria Gallery hosts Come Rain or Shine with sculptural works by Christine Romanell, Ricky Heeraman and J. Aaron Alderman through December 31, 2023.
- The Montclair Art Museum has Taking Space: Contemporary Women Artists and the Politics of Scale on exhibit through January 7, 2024. Also, visit Siona Benjamin’s Lilith in the New World in the Laurie Art Stairway through August 4, 2024.
Social Events
- TONIGHT! Latinos of Montclair and MAM celebrate Dia de Los Muertos with art, music, and an Ofrenda Dedication.
- Montclair Brewery has Sip & Sing Karaoke tonight!
- Town Pub in Bloomfield hosts Karaoke Night every Thursday!
- Solano hosts a Day of the Dead celebration with a live Mariachi band on Friday!
- Join the Great Pumpkin Smash in Glen Ridge on Saturday!
- Enjoy Montclair History on a Walking Tour of Walnut & Label Street on Saturday!
- Get a head start on holiday shopping at Holly Berry Craft & Gift Show, hosted by the Woman’s Club of Upper Montclair, on Saturday and Sunday.