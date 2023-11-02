This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is new-kate-ad.jpg

This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough and Paul Gold.

Live Music

Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap
  • Tierney’s hosts Lil’ Bastad on Friday and Working Man’s Jed on Saturday!
  • The Montclair Brewery brings us Bone Daddy & The Hoochies on Friday!
  • Outpost in the Burbs hosts Slambovian Circus of Dreams Unplugged and The Kennedys on Friday!
  • Just Jake’s has Almost Easy on Friday and Taxi and Daddy Pop on Saturday!
  • The Wellmont hosts brakence for his The Hypochondriac (is still on) Tour on Friday.
  • NJPAC brings Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap on Friday, Grupo Niche & Héctor Acosta on Saturday, and Midori and Festival Strings Lucerne on Sunday.
  • MayoPAC has Pink Martini featuring China Forbes tonight, The Chapin Family performing a Harry Chapin retrospective on Saturday, and Tower of Power funk on Sunday.
  • SOPAC features John Oates on Friday for an evening of stories and song.

Film

Arts & Literature

  • Gold/scopophilia gallery presents Ryb + Spaceland from Patricia Satterlee through December 31, 2023. Opening reception this Saturday from 5-7 PM.
  • Tiny Gallery Montclair presents Paula Stark with Nothing is Too Wonderful to Be True through November 11, 2023.
  • Watchung Booksellers features Coleman Hill author Kim Coleman Foote in conversation with Dionne Ford tonight. On Sunday, Katy Hessel comes to the Montclair Art Museum for a book talk and signing of The Story of Art Without Men.
  • On Saturday, East Side Mags hosts a book signing for My Body/Our Rights with three contributors present at the event.
  • SOPAC’s Herb + Milly Iris Gallery presents FULL CIRCLE through November 19, 2023.
  • Ria Gallery hosts Come Rain or Shine with sculptural works by Christine Romanell, Ricky Heeraman and J. Aaron Alderman through December 31, 2023.
  • The Montclair Art Museum has Taking Space: Contemporary Women Artists and the Politics of Scale on exhibit through January 7, 2024. Also, visit Siona Benjamin’s Lilith in the New World in the Laurie Art Stairway through August 4, 2024.

Social Events

Leave a comment