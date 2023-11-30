This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough and Paul Gold.
Live Music
- TONIGHT! See popular NJ Rock Band Owls & Lions tonight at Tierney’s. They will be performing many of your favorites, from Fleetwood Mac to Daisy Jones & The Six, Jackson Browne, Tom Petty, Carole King, The Eagles and more! This show could sell out, so click HERE to pre-purchase your tickets.
- The Montclair Brewery features Richard Pierson’s Life Story Band on Friday!
- Outpost in the Burbs hosts Ted Leo, with Elk City opening on Friday!
- Just Jake’s has The Benjamins on Friday and Captain of Leisure and Nicolls Road on Saturday!
- Tierney’s hosts Billy Hector on Friday and BARD on Saturday!
- Join Out Montclair and Union Cong for a Pride Choir Concert on Saturday!
- The Wellmont hosts Yacht Rock Revue on Thursday and Almost Queen on Saturday!
- NJPAC brings Joshua Bell leading the New Jersey Symphony tonight and Friday and Latin Pop with Fonseca on Saturday!
- MayoPAC has Joshua Bell leading the New Jersey Symphony on Sunday!
- SOPAC features A Chanticleer Christmas tonight and Yellow Brick Road – an Elton John Tribute on Saturday!
- MSU’s John J. Cali School of Music presents the University Singers and Choral Winter Concert Masterwork Highlights on Saturday and the University Symphony Orchestra on Sunday!
- Join a house party featuring Renee Maskin, Girls on Grass, and the Porchistas on Saturday!
- Join the Essence of Harmony Choral Society this Saturday as they perform Handel’s Messiah at the First Congregational Church of Montclair.
- Porta brings Sam & The Friday’s tonight!
- The MC Hotel hosts the Tara Hack for a jazz brunch on Saturday.
Theater
- Vanguard Theater presents Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill dinner theater performance beginning this weekend!
Film
- Check out one of the movies at the newly refurbished Clairidge Cinema!
Comedy
- Check out hometown comedy improv troupe Lunatic Fringe on Saturday at the Glen Ridge Train Station!
Arts & Literature
- Tonight! Join Nita Prose, author of The Mystery Guest, at the Glen Ridge Country Club and hosted by Watchung Booksellers.
- SOPAC hosts an opening reception tonight for Artful Living: The Painters of Maker + Muse, curated by Brian Dittmar. The exhibition will be open through January 21, 2024.
- Bloomfield Recreation hosts Pop Up Latin Heritage Art Exhibit at Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center. Artwork will be on display on select evenings at Oakeside until Dec 1, 2023, and then it will move to the Bloomfield Civic Center from December 4th to 22nd.
- Gold/scopophilia gallery presents Ryb + Spaceland from Patricia Satterlee through December 31, 2023.
- Studio Montclair and Latinos of Montclair host The Life + Culture of Modern Day Latinidad. The exhibition will be on display through December 22, 2023.
- Ria Gallery hosts Come Rain or Shine with sculptural works by Christine Romanell, Ricky Heeraman and J. Aaron Alderman through December 31, 2023.
- The Montclair Art Museum has Taking Space: Contemporary Women Artists and the Politics of Scale on exhibit through January 7, 2024. Also, visit Siona Benjamin’s Lilith in the New World in the Laurie Art Stairway through August 4, 2024.
Social Events
- Join MAM’s Art Uncorked on Friday for a festive evening of cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, music and a one-of-a-kind art auction. Ticket purchases include admission to MAM’s galleries from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Essex County hosts its Historic Holiday House Tours on Saturday, December 2, and Sunday, December 3.
- Check out the Adult School, at the main branch of the MPL, to Make Your Own Hand-Lettered Holiday Cards on Saturday!
- Join your neighbors for the Montclair Township Tree Lighting Celebration tonight! Festivities begin at 5 PM with Holiday Bells at 5:15 PM. See details here: 2023 Tree Lighting.
- Looking for locally made and unique gifts? Stop by the Holiday Winter Bazaar on Saturday, from 10 AM to 3 PM at the Montclair High School main building cafeteria!
Check our Events Calendar for more happenings this weekend, and enjoy!