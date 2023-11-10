Happy Friday! Hope you’re all set for some weekend family fun! If you’re searching for local activities to enjoy with the kids, we’ve got you covered!

Newark Museum of Art (49 Washington Street, Newark) will host November Family Saturdays on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Enjoy a day of fun activities for the whole family at The Newark Museum of Art. The day will include a MakerSPACE, planetarium shows, Creative Play: Shapes Around Us, Science Drop-In: Owl Pellet Dissection, and Family Drop-In: Mask Making – Materials Exploration. This activity is included with general admission. Visit the website for a full schedule.

Field Station: Dinosaurs continues at Overpeck Park (3 Overpeck Driveway, Leonia) for the final weekend. The attraction will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Field Station: Dinosaurs is a world-class family attraction that combines cutting-edge science with the creative minds of great artists to create a one-of-a-kind experience that’s thrilling, educational, and fun. Explore scenic trails featuring over 30 moving and roaring life-size animatronic dinosaurs! Discover the story and science of Dinosaurs with live shows, games, and activities every day. Laugh with the fearless dinosaur wranglers and come face to face with The Mighty T-Rex.

The Frelinghuysen Arboretum (353 East Hanover Avenue, Morris Twp) continues to host the Family Photo Scavenger Hunt. Held daily from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, bring your camera or phone for this month’s hunt. The theme for November is Leaf Me Alone. Leaves are falling and waiting to be found. Look for the sizes, shapes, and colors. What can you find throughout the gardens? The cost is $10 per family or group of 6 or fewer. Preregistration is required.

Reeves-Reed Arboretum (165 Hobart Avenue, Summit) brings back Discovery Weekends on Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Explore the Arboretum’s gardens and grounds as autumn brings amazing changes! Drop by the Stackhouse Education Center on Saturdays and Sundays for this self-guided program for families and children 3 and older. Borrow a magnifying glass (please remember to return it once you’re done), grab an interactive activity guide, and head out to see what wonders big and small await. There may be a surprise, a clue to follow, a mystery to solve, a chance to create, and always an engaging nature activity. Each weekend is a new discovery!

Glen Ridge Public Library (240 Ridgewood Avenue, Glen Ridge) will host Cereal Necklace (Fine Motor Skills) on Saturday from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM. Practice your fine motor skills while making a yummy and colorful cereal necklace. Cereals may contain wheat gluten.

Great Swamp Outdoor Education Center (247 Southern Boulevard, Chatham Township) will host Wild Animal Experts: Turkeys on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Saturday mornings are a great time to take a nature walk and discover new facts about New Jersey’s wildlife! Join a naturalist for this popular series to learn about a new animal every month. This session has to be about turkeys since it’s the Thanksgiving month! Gobble gobble! The cost is $10 per child, and this activity is for children ages 6-10. Pre-registration is required.

State Theatre New Jersey (15 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick) will present Bluey’s Big Play on Saturday and Sunday at 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM. When Dad feels like a little bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag. Bluey’s Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® Award-winning children’s television series, with an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. Tickets are $29.50-$59.50.

Great Swamp Outdoor Education Center (247 Southern Boulevard, Chatham Township) will host Apple Cidering for Littles on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Since the little ones are too young for the regular apple cidering demonstrations, the GSOEC is offering a special session just for them. Enjoy an apple cidering story, and fun activities before you help press apple cider. Taste homemade cider at the end! The cost is $7 per child. This activity is for children ages 2-5 with an adult. Pre-registration is required.

Macculloch Hall Historical Museum (45 Macculloch Avenue, Morristown) will host Growing in the Garden – Last of the Autumn Leaves on Saturday at 10:30. Beech, sassafras, maple, and oak—we’ve got them all in the garden! Find your favorite tree and discover tree-mendous facts about it including what color leaves it has in the fall. Hear a story and make a paper sculpture of your favorite tree to take home. This hands-on art program for children ages 4 and older and their caregivers includes a story, a visit to MHHM’s gardens for nature journaling, and an art project. Rain or shine. The cost is $8 per child for members and $12 per child for non-members. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Aviation Hall of Fame & Museum of New Jersey (400 Fred Wehran Drive, Teterboro) will host Open Cockpit Day on Saturday from 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM. Visitors will have the opportunity to sit in the cockpit of a very rare Lockheed Bushmaster plane, a U.S. Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter, and a M*A*S*H Bell 47 Helicopter. There will be various other aircraft and vehicles to see as well. Admission is $20 for adults, $12 for seniors 65+ and children 3-11. Children 2 and under are free.

Morris Museum (6 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown) will host Spark!Lab on Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Spark!Lab will be closed on Sunday, but you can find them at Morristown Festival on the Green that day instead. Spark!Lab offers any child ages 5-12 (and accompanied by an adult) a new informal approach to hands-on learning. Created by the Smithsonian, Spark!Lab ignites kids’ ingenuity with fun, hands-on challenges. Instead of following instructions, kids tap into their natural creativity to tackle engineering and design challenges in Spark!Lab’s projects stations. Specially designed for our youngest inventors (Ages 1-4), Spark!Lab’s new Young Inventor Space features a train and an exploration table filled with unique tools to spark creativity and learning.

Great Swamp Outdoor Education Center (247 Southern Boulevard, Chatham Township) will host Apple Cidering Demonstrations on Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM. Find out why you’ve been looking at apples upside down your whole life and help make fresh apple cider by hand with an old-fashioned cider press. Taste homemade cider at the end! Pre-registration is required. The cost is $5 per person. This activity is for children ages 6 and up with an adult.

The Eclectic Chic Boutique (547 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair) Attend a sugar cookie workshop on Sunday at 3 p.m.! Learn how to make and decorate three or four sugar cookies with fall-inspired designs, such as pumpkins, leaves and scarecrows. This is a great class for kids and families. No experience is necessary.

Historic Speedwell (333 Speedwell Avenue, Morristown) will host Amiquitos de Speedwell: Speedwell’s Little Friends on Saturday from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Historic Speedwell has lots of animal inhabitants. Learn about the wildlife in Morristown and create a mola-inspired design of one of our animal neighbors during this afternoon crafting activity. The cost is $8 per person. This activity is suitable for children ages 6-12.

Historic Speedwell (333 Speedwell Avenue, Morristown) will also host In Our Own Backyard: A Walk and Talk on Saturday from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Historic Speedwell is home to a variety of animal species. Join us for this walk and talk on the species we find in our own backyards, how people and animals have coexisted here in Northern New Jersey, and how animals adapt to urban environments. The cost is $8 per person. This activity is for ages 12 and up.

Mayo Performing Arts Center (100 South Street, Morristown) The universal symbol of light will illuminate the rich cultural diversity of our community when Mayo Performing Arts Center transforms the Vail Mansion Plaza into a “Theatre of Light” on Sunday, November 12 at 5 p.m. Specially lit magical winged dancers will perform while enchanted creatures and puppets roam about in dazzling colors. There will be music, dance, ice carving and craft making. Oh, and did we mention the elephant? Keep a lookout for Ellie the Elephant.

Pyramid Mountain Natural Historic Area (472 Boonton Avenue, Montville Township) will host Valhalla Views Hike on Sunday from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Get out and explore the trails of Turkey Mountain. This 2-hour guided hike will focus on trails with a spectacular view of Lake Valhalla. This moderate-level hike will include steep inclines and uneven terrain. Wear good hiking shoes and bring water. This activity is for ages 10 and up, and the cost is $7 per person.

Newark Museum of Art (49 Washington Street, Newark) will host November Family Sunday on Sunday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Enjoy a fun day of science activities for the whole family, including MakerSPACE and Family Drop-In: Mask Making – Materials Exploration. Visit the website for more details and a schedule. This activity is free with general admission.

Turtle Back Zoo (560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange) will host Family Nature Club on Sunday at 10:00 AM. Family Nature Club (FNC) is all about discovering the world, and playing WITH nature, not just IN nature. Experience the sounds, smells, and sights of the outdoors with FNC as we explore our natural heritage within Essex County’s parks. This activity is for ages 6 and up, and the cost is $15. This week’s theme is Woodland Wanderers and features a local hike.

Turtle Back Zoo (560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange) will host Turtle Back Hatchlings on Sunday at 10:00 AM. Learn how to meet and greet some of our small, friendly animals up close in the classroom and learn how to touch animals gently. Your child will also enjoy sensory interactions with feathers, turtle shells, puppets, and more in a lightly structured program. All children must be accompanied by an adult who is prepared to take part in the activities. The cost is $25 per child. This activity is for children ages 12-24 months old with a caregiver.

Turtle Back Zoo (560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange) will host Turtle Back Zoo Tots on Sunday from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. This program is designed for toddlers and adults to discover the natural world together. We will use the alphabet to explore different animals in our zoo. Each day you will discover a different animal type such as mammals, birds, reptiles, and insects. Stories, projects, and special animal visitors in the classroom enhance your class experience. All children must be accompanied by an adult who is willing to take part in the activities. The cost is $25 per child. This activity is for children ages 2 and 3 years old with a caregiver.