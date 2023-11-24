Happy Thanksgiving Weekend! Are you looking for some family-friendly activities to enjoy in between helpings of leftovers? We’ve got you covered!

We told you about Winter Wonderland at The Wellmont Arts Plaza and the Bloomfield Center Holiday Hunt in our Festive Holiday Events round-up, and don’t forget about Essex County’s Holiday Lights Spectacular at Turtle Back Zoo!

Here are more events happening in and around the area for some weekend family fun:

Newark Museum of Art (49 Washington Street, Newark) will host November Family Saturdays from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday. Enjoy a day of fun activities for the whole family at The Newark Museum of Art. The day will include a MakerSPACE, planetarium shows, Creative Play: Shapes Around Us, Science Drop-In: Owl Pellet Dissection, and Family Drop-In: Mask Making – Materials Exploration. This activity is included with general admission. Visit the website for a full schedule.

The Clairidge (486 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair) will host a sensory-friendly matinee of Trolls Band Together on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. See a select family-friendly new release in an environment that’s friendly to all. Our Sensory Friendly Screenings will feature relaxed, soft lighting, a lower, more consistent volume, and open captioning when available. Guests are encouraged to spread out and move around as necessary. Tickets are $11.

Glen Ridge Public Library (240 Ridgewood Avenue, Glen Ridge) will host CRAFTernoon on Saturday from 1–4 p.m. Get your creative juices flowing. The library will provide the supplies and the tools.

Newark Winter Village (Mulberry Commons Park, Newark) opens for the season this Saturday! Take the kids for ice skating, rides on Go-Karts, vgames and activities, an open-air holiday marketplace featuring local vendors, and cozy heated private igloos to enjoy hot cocoa and treats.

Morris Museum (6 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown) will host Spark!Lab. Created by the Smithsonian, Spark!Lab ignites kids’ ingenuity with fun, hands-on challenges. Instead of following instructions, kids tap into their natural creativity to tackle engineering and design challenges in Spark!Lab’s projects stations. Specially designed for our youngest inventors (Ages 1-4), Spark!Lab’s new Young Inventor Space features a train and an exploration table filled with unique tools to spark creativity and learning.

Morley’s Magic Theater (18 Boonton Avenue, Butler) will present its Christmas Magic Show beginning this weekend. Performances will be Saturday at 11:00 AM and Sunday at 3:00 PM. In this year’s Christmas Magic Show, you’ll meet a magical traveling salesman who tries to make life easier for Mrs. Claus with funny Christmas gadgets – including the most surprising item – A ROBOT ELF! You’ll visit the North Pole Candy Store and meet Joe the Bear. Of course, Santa joins in the fun performing interactive magic, and there’s even a visit from a real-life magical snowman!! This hour-long show is charming, will make you giggle, and, most of all, will create magical and lasting holiday memories for you and your children. Tickets are $18 per person. Lap-sitting children aged 2 and under are free.

Turtle Back Zoo (560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange) will host Family Nature Club on Sunday at 10 a.m. Family Nature Club (FNC) is all about discovering the world and playing WITH nature, not just IN nature. Experience the sounds, smells, and sights of the outdoors with FNC as we explore our natural heritage within Essex County’s parks. This activity is for ages 6 and up, and the cost is $15. This week’s theme is Woodland Wanderers and features a local hike.

Newark Museum of Art (49 Washington Street, Newark) will host November Family Sunday on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy a fun day of science activities for the whole family, including MakerSPACE and Family Drop-In: Mask Making – Materials Exploration. Visit the website for more details and a schedule. This activity is free with general admission.

Montclair Art Museum (3 South Mountain Avenue, Montclair) will host Sunday Studio: Culture Collage with Renelle White Buffalo on Sunday with sessions at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. Visit the museum each Sunday for a fun family art-making activity inspired by the current exhibitions. Explore materials, learn new techniques, and meet other community members while enjoying creative time with your family. This program is aimed at families with children ages 5-12, but all are welcome. This week, Join MAM for Native American Heritage Month! Inspired by the artwork of our special guest artist, Renelle White Buffalo (Sicangu Lakota), families will create collages that weave culture into their compositions by layering and integrating various paper types and printed imagery into a painting. This activity is free with museum admission and for members. Advance registration is required.

Mayo Performing Arts Center (100 South Street, Morristown) presents “A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage” on Sunday at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Now the classic animated television special comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation that celebrates the timeless television classic so the whole family can join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts characters in their journey to uncover the true meaning of Christmas.