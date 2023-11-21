Outpost in the Burbs presents Ted Leo on Friday, December 1, at 8 p.m. The concert will take place at the First Congregational Church, 40 South Fullerton Avenue, Montclair.

Ted Leo is one of the finest songwriters of our generation, even if it’s not entirely clear what generation that is. Starting in New York Hardcore with Citizen’s Arrest, making the ‘90s safe for power-pop and Weller-esque hair with Chisel, then singing our turbulent lives like we were smarter than we were with The Pharmacists, and most recently providing equal parts sweetness and solace with Aimee Mann as The Both, Ted never let us down. And now, seven years after The Brutalist Bricks, he has a new solo album. And it’s wonderful.

Elk City will open the show. Even after seven albums, psych-rockers Elk City are still deliberately hard to define, still seekers, unafraid to shed this life and lead the listener on a journey to new sounds and feelings. And as long as they remain curious, they will report back what they have found, with albums like Undertow, packed with siren songs to lure you in and fill you with a devout ecstasy, body and soul.