Nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 and older are socially isolated. Find out how communities can help. Photo by Brett Sayles: Pexels

Residents advocated for a senior center during a Montclair Township council meeting on December 5. Terry Sullivan, a board member and treasurer for Aging in Montclair, was the first to speak during the public comment. Sullivan spoke of how many have been waiting for “years” for a senior center. Members of Aging in Montclair presented a proposal to the council to initiate the process, stating, “a senior center is much more than a place to play games and have lunch; it will be the heart of our town, bringing all groups together.”

Dr. Kavita Beri (Courtesy of Optum)



Creating a space for seniors to connect is essential, said Dr. Kavita Beri, an internal medicine physician at Optum in Oakhurst, New Jersey.

During and since the pandemic, many individuals of all age groups have faced feelings of isolation. “Isolation has become something we’ve all experienced at some point, and even more so for seniors,” Beri said.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine report that almost a quarter of adults aged 65 and older are socially isolated. Social isolation differs from loneliness and is defined as a “lack of social contacts and having few people to interact with regularly” by the National Institute of Aging. Loneliness is the “distressing feeling of being alone or separated.”

Seniors are at risk for loneliness, said Beri, due to medical issues that can contribute, such as hearing loss, as well as other factors including lack of transportation or distance from family.

Those who battle social isolation face a 50% increased risk for dementia alongside a 29% increased risk of heart disease and a 32% increased risk of stroke. Candidly speaking about and coming to terms with dealing with these issues can be hard for seniors, but Beri said it’s crucial for individuals not to become a part of those statistics.

“We all talk about mental health, but it’s not something that was spoken about in this age group,” Beri said. Talking to your healthcare provider if you are experiencing social isolation or loneliness is the first and most crucial step. “If you’re feeling the slightest bit of that isolation, speak to your provider because it can escalate very quickly into anxiety, into depression, into feeling that lack of self-worth,” she said.

For those who have a senior in their life—whether a family member, friend, or neighbor—it’s important to be aware of how social isolation may affect them. Beri said checking in on seniors, even once a week, makes a difference. Being aware of the daily routine and activities of the seniors in your life and any changes. “Signs you want to pick up on are, ‘Am I noticing any memory changes in Grandma? Am I noticing that she’s not taking an interest in doing what she normally does or is not speaking that much on the phone?'” she said. Withdrawing from the community and society are early signs of anxiety and depression for those battling social isolation.

Being a part of community organizations or religious groups is just one of the many ways to create a routine or social group for seniors. As seniors wait for the township to take action on a senior center, local organizations help to offer opportunities for activity and connection.

Do Drop In members connect with each other over lunch. (Talia Adderley/Staff)

The Do Drop-In meets Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays at the Wally Choice Community Center, where participants play games and reminisce over lunch. The Edgemont Park House offers in-person and virtual events throughout the week and offers transportation, tech support, and lunch to Montclair seniors. To attend the classes, individuals must register here.

“We should look after each other as much as we can,” said Beri. “If you see a neighbor in need, it really goes a long way to just check in if they need any help,” Beri said. Helping with groceries or having a meal together can be a wonderful gift to give to someone this holiday season.