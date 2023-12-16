If you are considering giving the gift of a pet, please do so responsibly and thoughtfully. Above all, adopt, don’t shop! All pets, especially puppies, are a huge commitment of time and money – a 10-15 year responsibility requiring training, care, attention, and love. Read this for more advice and information if you are considering a Christmas puppy.

Disclaimer: featured pets were available at the time of publication. All available pets at these three shelters can also be found on Petfinder.

Meet this week’s featured adoptable pets, compiled by Humane Montclair. These pets desperately want to come home with you – and have been without the 24/7 human love and care they crave. They are great companions. Prolonged shelter life takes its toll on them physically. Please consider opening your home to a new member of the family.

Montclair Township Animal Shelter: Finn

Finn is a 4 year old Silver Lab. He is as sweet as can be. He is a big boy at 70 pounds. Teen kids okay, female dogs okay. MTAS can cat test upon request.

Bloomfield Animal Shelter: Willy

Willy is a sweet young boy, one of 4 pups recently rescued from an abusive situation. The good news is his scars are healing, and his puppy personality is truly blossoming! He’s 7 months old, now fully vetted, and ok with other friendly dogs. He will require a home that can dedicate time to teach him basic commands and housebreaking. Please apply here.

Rosemarie’s Rescue Ranch: Sunny

Sweet Sunny was adopted from us as a puppy 1.5 years ago. Since then, the owner has had babies and a relative who is allergic, so they are surrendering her. But she is such a gorgeous and agreeable dog we know her real forever home is just around the corner. Sunny is an active and playful girl. She is fully housebroken and very well-behaved. She gets excited and happy when company comes and is super friendly. She is very gentle with small kids.

The ideal next home would be a large family that has time to play, is somewhat active and has another friendly dog. Please reach out to Rosemarie’s Rescue Ranch to meet Sunny – her pictures don’t do her justice!

AHS Newark: Rosy

Meet Rosy, the 2-year-old feline with a personality that thinks it’s a dog! She’s playful, adores people and is fond of other cats. Come to the shelter to visit Rosy! Applications can be filled out in person or online: ahscares.org/adopt thencome in and meet Rosy ID# 68196

December 1-17: AHS Newark adoption fees will be reduced to just $50 per dog or cat adopted.

AHS Newark is proud to announce we are partaking in this year’s Empty The Shelters adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation (puppies and kittens are excluded from reduced fees)