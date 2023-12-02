If you are considering giving the gift of a pet, please do so responsibly and thoughtfully. Above all, adopt, don’t shop!

All pets, especially puppies, are a huge commitment of time and money. It’s a 10-15 year responsibility requiring training, care, attention, and love. Read this for more advice and information if you are considering a Christmas puppy.

This week, we are featuring Bonded Pairs, which are two animals that are strongly attached to one another and ideally should be adopted together to the same home.

Disclaimer: Featured pets were available at the time of publication. All available pets at these three shelters can also be found on Petfinder.

Montclair Township Animal Shelter (MTAS): Skip & Jack

Skip and Jack

Skip and Jack Jones are a bonded pair of 6-month-old brothers. They play and cuddle adorably with each other but are still just a little shy with humans. An understanding family that will start them in a small room and take time to build a relationship with these sweet, long-haired black kittens will be rewarded with a lifetime of entertainment and companionship. Come to MTAS at 77 North Willow Street, Montclair, to meet and adopt this pair of special kittens. Call: (973) 744-8600

Bloomfield Animal Shelter: Sissy & Sassy

Sissy and Sassy

These two silly girls are not sisters by blood but sisters at heart. They love to play together, sleep together, fight each other — normal sister stuff!

They came in as little kittens at around 8 weeks old and are now 4 1/2 months old—they’ve grown up here! They’re both spayed, vaccinated, and FIV/FELV negative, and ready for a Furever Home together! And two kittens are better than one, trust us! To adopt this bonded pair, apply here.

Rosemarie’s Rescue Ranch: Paisley & Cassia

Paisley (L) and Cassia (R)

Paisley and her sister Cassia are owner surrenders due to a family death, and although the family hates to part with them, they recognize the dogs’ need for a loving home. The best case scenario would be for them to be adopted by one family and keeping them together.

Paisley is about 7 years old and 75-80 lbs. She is a Lab and Border Collie mix, and her Border Collie comes out in her behaviors – she’ll organize and herd other dogs, making sure they are all in their place – it’s adorable! Both Paisley and her sister are very well trained and know all the basic commands, as well as others like Too Far and Drop It. They do not beg for food and come immediately when called – it’s a pleasure! When visitors come, she will bark initially, then greet everyone with enthusiasm and try to give kisses. She loves her toys, especially balls. She enjoys kisses, belly rubs, eating, lying down and sleeping next to you on the couch. She just loves attention and being near you in your space.

Paisley is an affectionate girl and bonds hard. Sometimes, for no reason, she will walk up to foster or her sister and just kiss them out of the blue! Such a love! She has no aggression at all but is protective of the family and a good communicator. She has excellent manners and respects boundaries. Although she hasn’t had exposure, we think she is probably good with cats but should be tested. Paisley will do well with an active family with lots of love. Come meet her, you’ll be glad you did!!

Cassia, sister and BFF to Paisley, is around 5 years old. Cassia has beautiful hazel eyes and a strikingly beautiful face – strangers come up, remarking how beautiful she is! On top of that, add the fact that she is extremely well-trained, and you have a very special dog. She can be slow to warm up initially, but she is extremely sweet and gentle and will decide when she wants to become close. Once you’ve earned her trust and she feels safe, she loves to be with you and around you. She does not have an aggressive bone in her body and doesn’t even bark. Once you have her trust, she wants to be with you and near you. She adores her sister, and they kiss each other. She has not been tested with cats, so a meeting would be required.

Cassia would make friends with just about any dog and has a wonderful time at daycare making buddies. She loves to play and has energy but she also likes her downtime. She’s great on a leash and loves to go out. She’s not as excited about toys as other dogs can be, but she loves her dog beds and blankets and her sister. She is eager to please and very responsive to commands.

Cassia would love to be adopted with her sister Paisley, but that is not always possible. Her best forever home would be a calm environment with teens, adults, or seniors. If not her sister, she would love to have another friendly dog with her. Come meet Cassia – she’s hard not to love!! APPLY TO ADOPT NOW!! https://rosemariesrescueranch.com/dog-adoption/

Associated Humane Societies, Newark: Ben and Jerry

Ben & Jerry

Ben & Jerry are a 2-year-old Husky/German Shepherd bonded pair. Ben (brown and tan) and Jerry (white) are a pair of handsome hunks who need a home. AHS hates to break up this pair and prefers they go together. They are both very dog-friendly and very social with people.

Shepherd/Husky experience is preferred for this pair. Help keep these rescues together!

Meet Ben & Jerry at AHS, a private 501C3 shelter located at 124 Evergreen Ave., Newark. Apply online or in person: Ben ID# 67942, Jerry ID# 67943

**When you apply online you/your family needs to meet the pet before any applications are approved**

Associated Humane Societies, Newark: Kairo and Karter

Kairo and Karter

These boys really need some holiday magic on their side!

When their family home was damaged due to a fire, Kairo and Karter’s family had nowhere to turn to care for their bonded cats. Due to this tragedy in the family, Kairo and Karter are now at the shelter surrendered by their owner and are looking for a new start. Kairo is the black cat on the left; he is 4 years old, and on the right is the grey tabby Karter, who is 5 years old.

Unfortunately, they are having a rough go of it at the shelter, both cats are incredibly stressed out by their new environment. They were surrendered in September, and due to their fearful nature, they do not show well in the kennel; however, these boys have the potential for so much more! We are seeking a foster home for them so they can stretch out in a home environment they were once so used to and a foster family to help prepare them to find a forever home! Both cats are very well-mannered with their litter box and are beloved by their family. Now, their only wish this holiday season is to find a place where they can destress and decompress. Apply here to become an AHS foster family: ahscares.org/become-a-foster/

A word about adoptions and fostering: All animals respond to love, care, and compassion. The adoptable pets at these shelters have been vetted, spayed, microchipped, and are up to date on vaccinations. Fostering a pet means taking a pet out of the shelter to your home temporarily to provide peace, quiet, and love—reducing stress and giving them a soft landing prior to adoption. Foster programs pay for all expenses – medical, food, and anything needed for the pet’s care while waiting for their fur-ever home.

Shelters across the country are experiencing an unprecedented number of pet surrenders, resulting in an overcrowding crisis. New Jersey is no exception. The Montclair, Bloomfield, and AHS Newark shelters and local rescues are full of lovable pets in need of fur-ever homes. If you can’t adopt, please consider temporary fostering in your home, which helps lower the shelter occupancy and enhances the quality of life for the animals. Shelter pets are just as loving, loyal, and well-behaved as pets from other sources. For a deep dive into the shelter crisis, as experienced by AHS Newark, with over 250 dogs waiting for homes, read this.

And for the animal lover on your gift list, consider these ideas.