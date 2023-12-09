If you are considering giving the gift of a pet, please do so responsibly and thoughtfully. Above all, adopt, don’t shop! All pets – especially puppies – are a huge commitment of time and money – a 10-15 year responsibility requiring training, care, attention, and love. Read this for more advice and information if you are considering a Christmas puppy.

The Longest Shelter Stays: This week, we are featuring pets who desperately want to come home with you – and have been without the 24/7 human love and care they crave. These dogs need your help. They are great companions, and they have been stuck at the shelter, in some cases, for over half their lives. These dogs deserve the best holiday present of their lives. Rescues, adopters and fosters- we’re relying on all of you and your support to help us get these sentient souls out of the shelter!

Meet this week’s featured “Longest Stay” adoptable pets, compiled by Humane Montclair.

Montclair Township Animal Shelter: Titan

Titan (Photo: Michael Stahl/Best Friend Photography)

Titan, a volunteer favorite at the Montclair Animal Shelter, is about 3 to 4 years old. As we approach his kennel, he barks, letting us know that he is ready to go on a walk. Once outside, the sidewalk is his! He enjoys stopping for the occasional sniff and smell, but he truly enjoys just being outside. He is great on a leash and easy to walk. But the way to his heart is through a good ol’ Jolly Ball! He LOVES being outside playing with the Jolly Ball! This is where you truly get to see his fun personality blossom!

Titan loves people; however, he would prefer a home without young children and cats. This young boy is “the sweetest ever and has been in our shelter too long,” says Karen Sacks, volunteer and founder of shelter support organization FOMTAS. Titan is a beautiful brindle. He’d be a great addition to the right home. Titan is just waiting for the opportunity to do some fun activities with his humans!

Come by MTAS from 1-4 p.m. any day to play with Titan, then adopt him! For information about the adoption and fostering of Titan from Montclair Township Animal Shelter, click here.

AHS Newark: Thurman, Barkley, Emi, Eeyore, Beau

Top 5 Longest Stay Dogs @ ACH Newark

Thurman, Thurminator, Thurmie…sadly, he tops the list at a whopping 538 days and is hoping to find his home. This 3-year-old bulldog pittie mix is short, stout and all-around an excellent dog. He’s partial to grown-ups, so a home without kids or other pets is his preference! He’s got personality for days and is quite the character! Let Thurmie into your home as a new best friend.

Barkley is up next at 465 days. It’s unbelievable how a playful, beautiful dog like Barkley is ignored every day. Barkley is friendly with other dogs and prefers grown-ups as his people of choice. He’s only 2 years old and has spent over half his life behind the kennel door. Give this boy a better life!

Emi the Akita. She’s bold and beautiful- seemingly ok with other dogs and preferential or adults. Emi makes a lasting impression on everyone she meets. At 7 years old, Emi has all the pep in her step! But at 423 days in the shelter, she’s losing hope. Please help Emi find a home of her own.

Eeyore Feeling spry and lively at 5, our Eeyore is forever young. Eeyore loves hanging out with us adults and loves other dogs. He could play the whole day away- and he’s been at the shelter too long—423 days.

Beau: Our pal Beau is almost at his 400-day mark. Beau is a real hunk and makes all the ladies swoon. Beau loves other dogs and prefers the company of adults. Beau is energized and excited to meet new and familiar faces alike. He hopes he won’t have to spend another rotation around the sun at the shelter.

To apply to adopt: ahscares.org/adopt

To apply to foster: ahscares.org/become-a-foster/

Contact Sherri at slaraway@ahsppz.org to rescue

Bloomfield Animal Shelter: Sniper

Sniper

Sweet Sniper, aka Handsome Boy, is a 7-8-year-old Pit who was surrendered in September 2022 due to no fault of his own. He lived his whole life with one person who made the difficult decision to surrender him to the shelter due to personal health issues that affected her ability to care for him.

He loves everyone he meets and enjoys long walks around the neighborhood. He is relaxed and sociable around most dogs. Bonus: he’s already spent months in daily training classes, perfecting his basic commands and leash-walking skills! We believe he’s been needlessly overlooked only due to his size (70lbs) and name – which should not deny him from the comfort of living in a loving home. Please make the call today (973) 748-0194 and give this handsome boy a home for Christmas.

Rosemarie’s Rescue Ranch

Our beloved Buddy: Buddy is a Mountain Cur/Hound Mix, approximately five years old and about 80 lbs. of love. He doesn’t realize his sturdy size when playing, so he is best with older children. Buddy loves his humans and definitely bonds quickly. He is neutered and up to date on his shots. Buddy is a survivor: Buddy was abandoned by a monster to die alone, locked up in a crate for five full days without food, water, or a potty break. On day six, he was saved. He is available for foster, foster-to-adopt, or adoption. He is great with other dogs, but he is much more cuddly one-on-one with humans. He also gets along with cats. Go to rosemariesrescueranch.com to complete an adoption or foster application.

Nathan was a very last possible minute save from a miserable high-kill shelter down South. He’s a young, happy, fully vaccinated and neutered boy who wants nothing more than to be with his human. He’s uber-sensitive, a strong-bonder, and leans more towards the shy side, likely carrying some leftover PTSD from a not-so-kind human. A kind and loving family will boost his confidence. He is crate-trained, housebroken, and eager to please. Lots of fun, lovable, super-goofy puppy still shining through those dreamy “puppydog” eyes of his. He would do well with a fenced-in yard to feel safe and secure., and a female canine companion. He is cat-friendly. Nathan will respond to gentle tenderness and understanding. Just look at those loving eyes.

Angel was rescued from a shelter in Louisiana where she was pregnant, alone, and surely would have been euthanized. Rosemarie’s Rescue had to step in! 8 puppies were all born healthy and found their forever homes. Now it’s Mama Angel’s turn! She’s got her lean figure back and is ready for a new chapter of her life.

Ruby: “Just keep swimming, just keep swimming, just keep swimming” is Ruby’s motto. If you can take her for a swim, it will be her favorite workout swimming laps with you! Ruby’s an active girl and the happiest, sweetest girl ever. Ruby is a terrier and Australian cattle dog mix, a year old, up to date on shots, spayed and housebroken. And how can you not smile at those ears!! Ruby came to us as a puppy and was quickly adopted. She is a great dog with no issues, but she grew up…..and her family decided she was too big, so they returned her. Beautiful Ruby is a friendly, lively pup who will greet you with kisses! She has a silly personality that often brings on funny zoomies. She loves to run and chase balls so an active family would be great. She is cute and smart as a whip too – knows commands like sit, lay down, and hungry and she will bark when she has to use the “potty”, outside. Ruby is friendly with other dogs who match her size and energy (no small dogs or cats) and would make a perfect hiking companion. She’s about 50 lbs, a good match with older kids just because she has a lot of energy and could accidentally knock little ones over. (She gets along with little children just fine.) To meet Ruby, please fill out an application here.

Rocky (aka Rockeroo, Rocketman) He is an eternally happy, enthusiastic, handsome boy who would love to have a place to call his own! He loves to play and run but is equally happy to just hang out on the couch and get some love! He hasn’t had much of a home life up to now – he was rescued from a sad life on the end of a chain down south. Since he has been with his foster mom, he has learned really quickly how to behave and make her laugh! She says he is a big goofball. If he had the right home, he could be a great house dog and best friend! He is a HUNK of good-looking dogs and weighs about 80lbs. We think he is about 4 years old; he is housebroken, crate trained and gets along with everyone he meets….as long as they aren’t CATS!!! He is neutered, up to date on shots and would love to live with someone that he can hang out with. He is smart and learns new things easily (motivated by treats), and he really likes to make people happy. He seems to like most other dogs, as long as they are nice to him and can handle playing with a dog his size and give respect and deference. He is not a “dog park kind of guy”…too much stimulation and too many personalities, but he would like to have a good friend to romp and play with. Being an only dog would be great too. His IDEAL home would be a young active guy/gal that could wrestle around with him and would appreciate a young guy to hang out with! He could be his wingman – after all—the ladies LOVE him) A family with older kids would also be great (more people to pet and love him!!), as long as they didn’t have small kids….He is just big and happy and would never hurt any of his family. Just look out for that wagging tail! Ideally, his new owner understands guardian breeds and is able to impose boundaries and establish themselves as the alpha, making you BOTH happy. If that describes you and you are looking for a dog that will make you smile, we hope to see you for a meet and greet soon!

Visit Rosemarie’ Rescue Ranch to meet and adopt one of these furbabies!

