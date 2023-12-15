By Meagan Kane
Gas prices are down across New Jersey, with prices just over $3 at some gas stations, and below $3 at Costco and in other parts of New Jersey.
According to AAA, the national average price for gas as of Dec. 14 is $3.104, with New Jersey being at $3.150 for regular.
Prices for gas in Montclair are higher than the average. This week, Shell, located at 115 Bloomfield Avenue in Montclair was at $3.75 a gallon cash, $3.85 credit and $4.99 diesel.
Down the street, prices at Exxon at 264 Bloomfield Avenue in Montclair were $3.65 for cash, $3.75 for credit and $4.89 for diesel.
A short drive away, prices at Exxon in West Orange were cheaper – $3.49 for cash and $3.59 for credit.
The lowest gas prices locally are at Costco, for members only. Jashawn Williams, a gas attendant at Costco in Clifton, said Costco beats the competition with the lowest prices in the area.
“I mean I pay attention, but I usually just go to Costco,” said one customer when asked about gas prices.
Sarah Cowan, another customer waiting in line for gas at Costco, shared that she “for cheaper prices.”
Are you driving out of the area to find cheaper gas when you fill up your tank?