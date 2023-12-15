By Meagan Kane

Gas prices are down across New Jersey, with prices just over $3 at some gas stations, and below $3 at Costco and in other parts of New Jersey. Gas prices in Clifton. (MEAGAN KANE) Gas prices in NUTLEY (MEAGAN KANE)

According to AAA, the national average price for gas as of Dec. 14 is $3.104, with New Jersey being at $3.150 for regular.

Prices earlier this week at Shell Gas station at the corner of Bloomfield Ave and Pine Street. (MEAGAN KANE)

Prices for gas in Montclair are higher than the average. This week, Shell, located at 115 Bloomfield Avenue in Montclair was at $3.75 a gallon cash, $3.85 credit and $4.99 diesel. Exxon on the corner of Bloomfield Ave and Elm Street in Montclair.. (MEAGAN KANE)

Down the street, prices at Exxon at 264 Bloomfield Avenue in Montclair were $3.65 for cash, $3.75 for credit and $4.89 for diesel.

A short drive away, prices at Exxon in West Orange were cheaper – $3.49 for cash and $3.59 for credit. Exon in West Orange: Eagle Rock and Prospect Avenue.

The lowest gas prices locally are at Costco, for members only. Jashawn Williams, a gas attendant at Costco in Clifton, said Costco beats the competition with the lowest prices in the area.

Prices at Costco. (MEAGAN KANE)

“I mean I pay attention, but I usually just go to Costco,” said one customer when asked about gas prices.

Sarah Cowan, another customer waiting in line for gas at Costco, shared that she “for cheaper prices.”

Are you driving out of the area to find cheaper gas when you fill up your tank?

Cars waiting in line for gas at Costco in Clifton. (MEAGAN KANE)