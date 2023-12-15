This Sunday, December 17, head over to Lackawanna Plaza for some festive fun, exclusive finds and holiday cheer at the Art is Bond Holiday Shopping Event!

The Art is Bond holiday shopping event will feature over 15 Black-owned vendors, including food and merchandise to purchase for holiday gifts and a little something for yourself. There will also be photo ops with Santa and a chance to take some memorable photos in front of a festive holiday backdrop with your family.

Art is Bond Holiday Shopping Event

Sunday, December 17, noon to 6 p.m

8 Lackawanna Plaza, Montclair

Free to attend!