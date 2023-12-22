Name: Alona Dadiani

Where do you live? Glen Ridge, on the cusp of Montclair.

When did you move there? Two years ago, after 17 years in Los Angeles.

Where did you grow up? Partly in Israel, and from aged 9 in Larchmont, NY.

How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion?

Short Answer? As a multi hyphenate: through certified personal training in the private sector, home staging for some of West of Hudson’s great partners and realtors, and interior design (I’m currently studying to get my associate degree & sustainable design from the New York School of Interior Design). And through my art; I’m honored to be showcasing some of it at The Parlor Hair Studio in Montclair until January 6. Up until Covid, I also earned my living as an actor.

Coffee, tea, or … ? Coffee. Tea. Whiskey. (preference: Irish, Scotch, Bourbon, Australian, Japanese-all neat. I also belong to the LA and NY chapters of Women Who Whiskey and partake in their events. Check them out if you love good whiskey, laughing and commiserating. You’re welcome).

What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day?Coffee/breakfast with my wife, painting for a few hours and a distance run, finished on the couch with a good movie (sometimes one where we laugh really hard) and takeout from Hunan Taste.

What’s your favorite local restaurant? I’m vegan, and I love Porta and Faubourg, both have great options. We’re mostly devoted home cooks but trying to get to more local restaurants and support the plant-based ones/options.

What’s on your nightstand?

A growing pile of New Yorker and AD magazines I’ve only leafed through since starting school in September. The book I finally started is The Ministry of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy (I always remember her writing praise of Naomi Kline’s Shock Doctrine as ‘compulsory reading’, I agree and feel the same about them both). Whenever I get a chance, I also love checking out books from the Glen Ridge library, it’s very well run! They also offer city museum passes if you should ever need them.

What are you listening to?

Nothing like Ella (Fitzgerald) on vinyl. I’m a collector, especially of hers, and at this time of the year, her voice and songbooks are mana! Also, Jessie Ware, all of her albums and Alabama Shakes. Apart from several podcasts, I really enjoy Hidden Brain and Wiser Than Me (with Julia Louis-Dreyfus!). Last but not least, whatever my wife is practicing, either on electric bass or her upright, she’s a professional musician.

What are your current indulgences?

Running shoes from Fleet Feet, Montclair. National and more local animal shelter support/volunteering. I hope to one day establish or significantly contribute to one. It’s a paradox we need to continually learn about and from, how we treat all animals and speciesism.

What talent would you most like to have?

I wish I had a better innate talent for math, specifically physics! And doctoring, specifically surgeons (I’m amazed by both and know I could never operate on someone or express my findings in equations. That’s why I tell visual stories and, as an actor, can ‘play as though I could’!)

What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about your town?

I wish I could say I know more about local politics and policies, and given that our aim is to move to the city eventually because of our work, I admit I’m less proactive than I’d like to be. A highlight is Eagle Rock Reservation.The first month I lived here, I went there to see what it was like and ended up returning multiple times a week to feel tethered. I was a bit homesick for California, but I also wanted to be here and enjoying what this area and its nature offer.

What do you hope they say about you at your funeral? I don’t want a formal funeral, if there’s some commemoration that they’ll say something to the effect of, “she did some good. And was good at laughing.”