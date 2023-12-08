Name: Jason Torreano

Where do you live? Belleville, New Jersey



When did you move there? Two years ago. Previously, I lived in Bloomfield and Montclair.



Where did you grow up? Buffalo, New York.



How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion? I believe strongly that education can be transformative. It’s why, for the last 12 years, I’ve worked with others around the world to build an organization in South Africa that supports young people with finishing high school and moving onto university or being equipped with a skill set to enter the workforce. Inkululeko presently serves 100 learners per year in Makhanda (Eastern Cape Province). We offer academic tutoring, business skills workshops, and have a social enterprise unit (a café) that micro-entrepreneurs help operate.

Inkululeko has a staff of 15 and a Board of Directors in both the USA and South Africa. It is a registered 501(c)(3) in the USA and a registered NPO in South Africa. We’ve partnered with entities around the world, including Syracuse University, University of Michigan, and Bloomfield College of MSU to bring more than 200 people to South Africa over the last 10 years through credit and non-credit bearing experiences. We also have an emerging partnership with Yale. Anyone passionate about education and want to be involved, drop me a line: Jason.Torreano@inkululeko.org.



Coffee, tea, or … ? Flavored water!



What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day? Waking up around 7 (my body normally wakes me up by 5:30), going out for a long run through Glen Ridge and Montclair, followed by a nice nap.



What’s your favorite local restaurant? Emilio’s in Nutley. The food is top notch, and the family who runs it are kind and very funny. So you basically get dinner and a show when you go to dinner.



What’s on your nightstand? The Montclair State University alumni magazine.



What are you listening to? Podcasts: WNYC’s “On The Media” as well as Katie Couric’s podcast and Chelsea Handler’s podcast.



What are your current indulgences? Brownie sundae with caramelized nuts, hot fudge (not chocolate sauce, hot fudge!), fresh whipped cream and a cherry!



What talent would you most like to have? I wish I could dance better – or at all.



What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about your area? Branch Brook Park is beautiful in every season. It gets a lot of attention during Cherry Blossom season, but it’s great year round!



What do you hope they say about you at your funeral? He spent his life building something (Inkululeko) with others that will outlive him and will continue to offer opportunities to talented young people in the Rainbow Nation (South Africa).