Name: Jen Wroblewski

Where do you live? Right in the center of Montclair, near Edgemont Park



When did you move there? We came to Montclair in 2009 from Brooklyn.



Where did you grow up? My family moved to Summit from California when I was seven, and my family lived there until I graduated high school, so I am pretty much a Jersey girl.

How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion?

I own and operate Gold Montclair, a small but mighty contemporary art gallery in the Mews in Upper Montclair. The mission of the gallery is to link our community to the larger conversation in contemporary art though exhibitions by critically vetted, under-recognized contemporary artists. We host tons of free public programs like artist talks and receptions. The shows in the gallery are often reviewed in national arts press including Hyperallergic, the Brooklyn Rail, and Two Coats of Paint.

The gallery opened in 2018, and since then we’ve had 40 shows with work by 63 artists. I also teach drawing classes at MSU. I’ve been working in the visual art area for 30 years, as an exhibiting artist, professor, independent curator, and now gallery owner.

Coffee, tea, or … ? Coffee!



What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day? Some good backyard time shooting baskets or peppering volleyballs with our teenagers. Taking our dogs on a walk around Edgemont, browsing through yarns at Yarnia. Then an early dinner somewhere yummy and cozy like Egan’s or SLA.

What’s your favorite local restaurant? There are so many! I love the grain bowls at Mercado, Pad See Ew at SLA, fish and chips with smushy peas at Egan’s. Marcel is delicious. We’ve been eating breakfast at the Montclair Diner since before our youngest was born. Raymond’s omelets are also spectacular!



What’s on your nightstand? Wired AirPods, a stack of wrinkly New Yorkers that I try to get through each week. My cute purple glass lamp.



What are you listening to? My daughter and I are on a bit of a Frank Ocean kick right now. We listen to Sweet Life at least once a day, and it’s always perfect. I listen to lots of podcasts. I am enjoying the new one about Viktor Kozeny, the Czech oligarch, called the Pirate of Prague. And, of course, The Great Women Artists podcast by Katy Hessel. I love all of Sarah Marshall’s podcasts. The best known is You’re Wrong About, and I cannot say enough good things about her or it. She’s so, so smart.

What are your current indulgences? Sweet Home Montclair‘s dark chocolate malted milk balls. They are crazy. I also love a nice Scotch on the rocks at the end of the day.



What talent would you most like to have? I sing all the time but I’m not a good singer. I wish that I were.



What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about your town? It’s totally mismanaged and potentially corrupt? Okay, sort of kidding. But not really. Everyone reading this should start coming to town council meetings, or at least watching them on Youtube. If you wonder where your property taxes (through home ownership or rent) are going, I promise you will feel worse when you find out.

What do you hope they say about you at your funeral? I hope people marvel at how old I lived to be! And remark that I stayed mentally sharp until the very end.