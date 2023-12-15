Name: Linda ChwanJye Tsuei

Where do you live? Montclair, NJ, with love

When did you move there? We moved here in 2016.

Where did you grow up? I grew in New Jersey.

How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion? I own an aerial studio. We are relocated at 8 Erie Street in Montclair.

Coffee, tea or … ? I’m always trying to tame my love for coffee, and tea is a part of life.

What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day? Oh wow, perfect weekend: Dancing or teaching in the morning, and then running away to some perfect little unknown place with my kids to eat/walk/chat/sleep! Sunday evenings are always home.

What’s your favorite local restaurant? Oh there are so many! I’ll do top three: Aki on Broad, Porta for after show dinners, and Cafe Giotto. Oh! And cinnamon buns from Sweet Kitchen!

What’s on your nightstand? Right now, a glowing mushroom diffuser my son just got, two notebooks/journals, and two poetry books.

What are you listening to? This feels so personal! I have to do top three again because I’m currently obsessed with too much. Lyle Kam – Unlove, Jaira Burns – Goddess, Nic D and Vwillz – Sundown.

What are your current indulgences? So, I feel like the things that I indulge in are not what people typically consider indulgences. For me, it’s more about indulging in life; being able to feel my emotions freely without guilt is a big one lately. Or receiving without pushing things away. My truest indulgence is having the freedom to get lost in my own thoughts and having time for silent moments.

What talent you would most like to have? Oh easy: to be as flexible as a Mongolian contortionist!

What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about Montclair? The worst kept secret is the Facebook group “SECRET MONTCLAIR.” The best kept secret: If you go stand by the wall of ivy next to the police department in the dead of winter, you can hear all the birds. It’s the sweetest thing during those days when its just too cold, too dark.

What do you hope they say about you at your funeral? “I love the way she loved us.”