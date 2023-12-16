On what would have been his 100th birthday, Hall of Fame outfielder Lawrence Eugene “Larry” Doby, who broke the color barrier in the American League in 1947, was posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal by congressional leaders at a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Doby, who lived in Montclair, died in 2003.

Doby, who began his professional baseball career in the Negro leagues, was the second Black player in the Major Leagues behind Jackie Robinson and the first to play in the American League, debuting with the Cleveland Indians on July 5, 1947. In 1948, he became the first Black baseball player to hit a home run in a World Series game.

Doby played nine seasons in Cleveland, made seven All-Star teams, and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998.

Larry Doby (CLEVELAND INDIANS)

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) spoke Wednesday of being thankful for Doby, “this American who told our truth when others denied, who showed our greatness when others besmirched it.”

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) hailed Doby as a civil rights pioneer, adding that “his bravery and determination changed baseball” and that when Doby first walked on the field in Chicago “he found himself playing a team sport but was not treated like a teammate.”

Doby had to sleep in different hotels and eat at different restaurants than the rest of the team, Brown said, and he endured the “incessant daily slights and outright racism from teammates, opponents and fans hurled at him.”

At the ceremony Wednesday, Larry Doby, Jr. accepted the medal for his father.

“This means the world to my family,” said Doby Jr. “He helped advance his country, and he would be extremely proud and humbled by this honor.”

Born in Camden, South Carolina in 1923, Doby moved to Paterson, New Jersey in 1938, where he was a multi-sport athlete at Paterson Eastside High School. He later attended Long Island University on a basketball scholarship before enlisting in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was discharged in 1946 and went on to play baseball in the Negro National League for the Newark Eagles, before joining the Cleveland Indians.

Doby, Jr. spoke of how his father grew up in Paterson and met Helyn Curvey who would later become his wife. The couple chose to raise their family in Montclair, moving to a home on Nishuane Road. Doby lived in Montclair from 1960 until his death at age 79 in June 2003.

Doby Jr. said his father didn’t speak ill of anyone.

“He never mentioned the names of the guys who were the bad guys to him. The names I heard in my house were the good guys that looked out for him, the guys who made what he did possible.”

One of those good guys, said Doby Jr., was fellow Montclair baseball legend Yogi Berra.

Montclair’s Larry Doby, has been honored with a U.S. Postal Stamp, and a GSP service area in his name.

On Friday in Paterson, a section of Liberty Street behind Hinchliffe Stadium was renamed “Larry Doby Way.”

In July 2023, Gov. Phil Murphy designated July 5th of each year as Larry Doby Day in New Jersey. In 2021, one of the rest stops along the Garden State Parkway was also named for Doby.

In 2020, members of Doby’s family confirmed there was a proposal years ago to honor the baseball pioneer in Montclair by naming a baseball field at Nishuane Park after him, but nothing ever came of it. A petition to have the field named after him received more than 1800 signatures in 2020.

Fourth Ward Councilor David Cummings said there have been discussions with Montclair’s Parks and Recreation office “to name the scoreboard at Nishuane baseball field after Mr. Doby.”