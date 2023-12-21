In the Christian tradition, Christmas is a season of light and peace. It’s the time when we tell the story of a refugee child born to Jewish parents in Palestine. Yet for those living in the region today, light and peace are nowhere to be found. Hamas’ attacks on Israel in October unleashed a violent response that is catastrophic for Palestinians living in Gaza and adds to the danger for people in Israel. We cannot celebrate Christmas without calling for a just peace in Israel and Palestine.

In the story of Jesus’ birth, Jesus’ family flees from King Herod, who “gave orders to kill all the boys in Bethlehem and its vicinity who were two years old and under” (Matthew 2:16). His family seeks shelter, but “there was no room for them in the inn” (Luke 2:7).

Today Palestinian families are on the run, and they too have nowhere to turn. Hospitals, schools, places of worship, and refugee camps have been bombed. Humanitarian aid has been denied. Deaths by starvation, dehydration, and disease increase each day. The death toll in Gaza has climbed to 20,000; we cannot help but see the family of Jesus in the faces of those in danger.

Just as we condemn killing of Palestinian civilians, we condemn horrific acts of Hamas, on October 7 and beyond. That devastating day sparked a cycle of violence that is spiraling out of control. Our hearts break as we learn more details of three Israeli hostages killed by the IDF while waving white flags. Safety for Israelis and Palestinians will not come through more violence.

We are joining voices with T’ruah, who is “calling on the Biden administration to pressure Israel to return to the negotiating table to reach another ceasefire and end the war.” Along with organizations like Churches for Middle East Peace, we call for hostages and prisoners to be returned; an end to violence and expulsion of Palestinians in the West Bank; an end to U.S. military aid without conditions, and a just solution that permits safety and human rights for both Palestinians and Israelis.

As Christians, we recognize our hands are not clean. From the Crusades to pogroms to the Holocaust and now the rise of right-wing Christian Nationalism, we are historically responsible for millennia of anti-semitism and Islamophobia that, in many ways, led to the tragic situation in Israel-Palestine and here in our own communities.

This Christmas, we are calling on Christians to work to create true, just peace that ensures Jews and Palestinians are safe and free. We must fight anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. We want our Jewish, Muslim, Israeli and Palestinian friends to be safe and free, from Montclair to Tel Aviv and from Paterson to Palestine. We must not give up hope that this is possible.

As Jesus was miraculously born, safely in the midst of danger, angels sang: “On earth, peace to all.” In this holy season, we pray these words may become true today as well.

Rev. Ann Ralosky and Rev. John Rogers

First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, Montclair

Rev. Katrina Forman and Rev. Ron Verblaauw

Union Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, Montclair

(These remarks reflect our own opinions and are not necessarily representative of our congregations)