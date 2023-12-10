A Kwanzaa kinara sits on the ancestral table. (KATE ALBRIGHT/FOR MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

Kwanzaa is a week-long celebration of African American history, values, family, community and culture from December 26 to January 1.

Here are a few festive local events that honor the seven principles of Kwanzaa to celebrate with your family and community!

The Montclair School District and the Montclair NAACP invite families to attend a Kwanzaa Literacy Celebration at Nishuane School. Enjoy festive activities, Swahili storytime, performances and more!

Kwanzaa Literacy Celebration

Friday, December 15, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Nishuane School, 32 Cedar Avenue, Montclair

Free to attend, Register here

The community is invited to a Kwanzaa celebration hosted by Montclair Public Library, which includes the traditional pouring of the libations, a discussion of the seven principles, and various family-oriented activities designed for an interactive and educational experience!

Kwanzaa Community Celebration

Saturday, December 16, noon–4 p.m.

Montclair Public Library, 50 South Fullerton Avenue, Montclair

Free to attend

Celebrate culture, community and creative expression at NJPAC’s annual Kwanzaa Family Festival and Marketplace! Join the hundreds of families who make the free Kwanzaa Family Festival part of their yearly celebration. It’s a full day of uplifting programs based on the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Choose from dozens of activities and find the ones that ignite your spirit.

Kwanzaa Family Festival & Marketplace

Saturday, December 23, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

NJPAC, 1 Center Street, Newark

Free to attend; RSVP here

