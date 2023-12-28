In a season when most are drawn to light and the potential for peace borne of humble beginnings, I was stunned to read four local clergy recast the Jesus origin story into a mendacious narrative more medieval blood libel than an honest call for peace.

Like Christians, Jews desire peace. Jewish history shapes that longing and reminds us we don’t have the luxury to forget.

In a slight of hand that puts the Holy Family in “Palestine” with Jesus, a Keffiyeh-wearing war refugee, the clergy subvert a well-known message of hope into an all too familiar blame-the-Jews trope. This ahistorical symbol is fashionable among anti-Zionist activists and voices denying Jewish history like the recent Montclair library “book talk,” undermining peace efforts and inflaming antisemitism.

Jewish history is shaped by trauma and occasional triumph. Modern Jews know the tragedy of the Shoah, and the birth of the modern Israel after 2,000 years of hope made urgent by the shattering of European Jewry and expulsion of Jews from Muslim nations last century.

History and striving for peace animate Jewish texts, law and hope. Like Christianity, the Jewish people’s origin story is born in humility. The Hebrew Bible repeatedly reminds us we were once nationless slaves, insisting we turn memory into moral imperative.

Jesus, who was born and lived a Jew, was familiar with this sentiment. To miscast his transcendent message into anti-Zionist ideology denying Jewish ties to our ancestorial homeland is as ludicrous as hiding rocket launchers in incubators – or setting the Holy Family in “Palestine,” a name imposed a century later in a Roman effort to eradicate any Jewish connection to Judaea.

T’ruah and hypocritical ceasefire demanding activists fail to grasp reality: If Israelis lay down their arms, there won’t be peace, just less Jews. That “River to the Sea” slogan so popular with self-righteous protestors isn’t one of peaceful coexistence, but rather an insistence of no Jewish presence in a land currently home to 9 million Jews. Hamas has made clear its genocidal intent to solve that.

This reality begs a question of the peace-seeking clergy: Does the ease they “cannot help but see the family of Jesus in the faces” of Palestinians caught in war apply to the face of Israeli Jews suffering from the deadliest attack on Jews since the Shoah? Or in faces of young Israelis pressed into military service to destroy terrorists and find hostages?

Misusing history can lead to catastrophic results. For clergy to compare Israel’s “Violent response” – by an army made up of grandchildren of survivors of the Shoah –to Herod’s oppression is ecumenical malfeasance. From the moment Israel was created it has faced, not instigated, violent response from Arab armies and Palestinian terror.

The clergy’s call for peace includes numerous conditions on the Israelis but misses the single item that would end the conflict: Palestinian recognition of the Jewish right to live in the land that has sustained our hope for 3 ½ millennia. I pray that happens.

Richard Skeen

Montclair