A long line for public comment at the Sept. 2022 Township Council meeting. (KATE ALBRIGHT/FOR MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

During the Dec. 19 Township Council meeting, discussions on public comments and a new format sparked heated exchanges among council members.

At the meeting, a resident proposed restructuring the comment section, suggesting a timed approach as the initial step. “I understand it’s terrible to have to be here for hours and hours before you get to business,” Erik D’Amato stated, proposing a 90-minute session at the beginning followed by a second session after addressing the agenda but before any executive session. Additionally, D’Amato asked the council to consider adding the option of remote public comment for people who can’t come in person.

Councilman Robert Russo said, “A split comment section is primarily a good idea for families with children and senior citizens who want to get here, say something and go home. People definitely need four minutes. Tonight we were told it’s a two minute limit. There weren’t a lot of people here. I’d understand if there were 100 people who wanted to speak but we should at least stick to three minutes.”

Mayor Sean Spiller commented on the matter, stating, “Our manager actually recommended a split session, which we did tonight.” Spiller went on to describe how during the meeting there had been an early session for public comment where people could speak specifically to resolutions being discussed and then a second session later in the meeting, with participants limited to two minutes. “This is the path we moved towards and the path we will be trying out going forward,” Spiller said.

Councilman David Cummings strongly disagreed. “I have no problem with the way we did it before but I thought there should be a time limit to when people can sign up to comment. As I said before, when people come here at 8:30 p.m while other people have been here since 7:00, I think that’s wrong, especially when I rush to get here from New York, to make it on time.”

Cummings also expressed his surprise at the changes for the session. “I wouldn’t have supported this change. This discussion should have been made with the council since this is a council meeting. It’s not the manager’s meeting,” he said.

“The council should establish how we would do these things. If this is how we plan on doing it, based on tonight, I will agree with Bob that it should be three minutes. My vote is no to the change,” Cummings added.

Comparing the format to neighboring towns, Russo said the reason other towns were able to give the public more time to raise their concerns was because those towns don’t have a lot of people coming to raise complaints. “They somehow have dealt with their problems before they all get to the council. Which is what our problem is. The manager should be able to diffuse and take care of most of these problems before they get here and bring up things like a stop sign at somebody’s corner every week,” Russo said.

Councilor Lori Price Abrams proposed implementing a 3 minute-3 minute limit for both comment sessions. Deputy Mayor Bill Hurlock respectfully disagreed, expressing his support for democracy, but adding “we can’t continue these meetings until twelve or one in the morning.” Cummings didn’t think two minutes was enough time for people to articulate their viewpoints effectively.

After some back and forth, the council passed the motion for a split session format for future public comments. The new format includes a two-minute time limit for members of the public to comment on issues on the agenda and then a three-minute time limit for comments during a second later session where the public can comment on anything.

The next Montclair Township council meeting is Tuesday, January 2.