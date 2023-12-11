After nearly a decade of serving the Montclair community, Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers is rebranding and moving to a new location.

Stuffed owner Dan Campeas always knew he wanted to open a restaurant. At the age of 21, along with two of his friends and their father, he opened a food truck in Austin, Texas that sold 100% grass-fed burgers. Burgers, like this bacon jam burger, are coming to Uptown Montclair. (Dan & Day’s)

After a falling out with his partners, Campeas returned to his hometown of Montclair and quickly signed a lease to open a new restaurant named Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers. He continued to use 100% grass-fed beef, free of any antibiotics or hormones.

“I got pushed out of the business in March of 2014 and I signed the lease for Stuffed in July of 2014,” said Campeas. “It was a continuation. We already had it in mind that if the food truck didn’t work out it was a really good idea to bring it to Montclair which didn’t have any grass-fed beef locations.”

Stuffed became a success, with customers coming in for its high-quality ingredients and unique options. One such option, the brisket burger, was named one of the best burgers in New Jersey by northjersey.com in 2019.

Stuffed, like many businesses was affected by the pandemic.

“Covid changed the whole industry. Labor became more expensive and the dynamics of how you got business changed,” said Campeas. “Between that and labor becoming very expensive, it’s almost as if you were forced to change your business if you wanted to make the same type of money you were making before Covid.”

Covid brought along a lot of change for both Stuffed and Campeas personally. One such change was a new employee from Ecuador named Dayanna. Campeas and Dayanna would eventually fall in love; they have been running the business together ever since. Dan and Dayana in front of Dan and Day’s Burger and Shakes, opening soon at 598 Valley Road in Montclair.

As restaurants began to open back up and life slowly began to feel normal, Campeas and Dayanna began planning on rebranding and moving to Montclair’s Uptown business district.

They ultimately decided to name the new restaurant Dan and Day’s Burgers & Shakes, a name that symbolized their partnership both in and outside of the business.

The new location, at 598 Valley Road, offered a way for Campeas to reconnect with his youth.

“I grew up in Montclair so as a kid I would run around that part of town, ” said Campeas. When Campeas and Dayanna got together, the would visit that part of town. “She fell in love with that area also so it became pretty clear we were going to try and find something over there.”

The new location will bring about several changes. Dan and Day’s will have a dining room as well as a bar-style seating area. There will also be outdoor tables available during spring, summer and fall on the adjacent sidewalk.

Wagyu hotdogs will be one of the menu items. (Dan & Days)

Dan and Day’s will continue to carry the high-quality ingredients that made Stuffed so successful. However, the menu will be simplified and streamlined.

“We want to get the menu as simple as possible, said Campeas. “The hope is we can get people to buy cheaper, simpler burgers that are still absolutely delicious and that they come back more often, which is better for business.”

Dan & Day’s will offer some new items including crispy chicken sandwiches and 4 oz Texas Wagyu hotdogs.

If all goes according to plan, Dan and Day’s could be open by mid-February. “It’s all dependent on [the Township of Montclair] getting us approval as quickly as possible but somewhere in February is probably the right time frame.”

Campeas’ mission — to affordably feed people as high quality a product as possible — has taken him from Montclair to Austin, all the way back to Montclair, and even led to him finding his wife. He has stayed true to his core mission every step of the way.

“I’ve always wanted to deliver a gourmet burger for a price as affordable as possible. That’s always been my mission,” said Campeas. “I’ve always wanted to give the best quality burger you can have without charging too much. That’s still the goal and that’s not going to change.”