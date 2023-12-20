509 Park Street, known as the Tinkham House. (SAVE PARK STREET)

The owner of a Park Street property has received township approval to divide it and build another house on the second piece.

The Montclair Planning Board, in a 6-2 vote at its December 18 meeting, greenlighted a developer’s application to split 509 Park Street in half, creating a large empty lot to the south of the current house, and then construct an additional dwelling.

The application changed from the original proposal, which was to divide the large property into thirds and build a new house on either side of the current structure. That application was abruptly halted amid testimony at a November board meeting after hearing from board members that it wasn’t appropriate.

The current wave of redevelopment of properties “is not necessarily a bad thing. Because we’ve had a lot of improved properties as a result of that,” said Board Chairman John Wynn.

In all of the recent development, “one of the overriding considerations has been how it’s going to affect the neighborhood,” Wynn said. This property is a “transitional lot,” he said, with a mixture of lot sizes all along the street – large properties on one side of the property and smaller lots on the other, and the same on the other side of the street. “I think the proposal, as it is submitted, works in terms of the streetscape,” Wynn said before voting.

The board’s approval is contingent upon several conditions: preserving historic elements of the property, including the tea garden, as determined by the township’s Historic Preservation Commission; preserving the stone wall and maintaining a section that would be removed for a driveway and creating a short wall at the driveway’s entrance; prohibiting any further subdivision of the property; and requiring review and approval of evergreen and deciduous trees to replace those expected to be taken down.

This project “represents the best opportunity to preserve the existing historic single-family dwelling on the property, to preserve the historic elements that exist on this property today and to provide additional quality housing,” Michael Piromalli, the attorney for developer 509 Park Street LLC, told the board.

Some board members said this project was not good for the neighborhood.

“I’m not against subdivision as a rule, but I did not feel this site is appropriate for subdivision because of its historic nature,” said board member Michael Graham, who is also a member of the township’s Historic Preservation Commission. “Changing the character of this site with a new home will create changes that we cannot go back from.”

Board member Carmel Loughman said she is against subdividing properties into “smaller and smaller lots.” She also commented that the neighbors don’t want this, and the board should reflect that opinion. In addition, she said that since the developer is not going to live there, the project is only to make money.

But Wynn reminded her that making money or opposing neighbors are “not a reason to deny an application under the law. We have to uphold the municipal land-use law. And it does not account for the feel of the neighborhood and whether the neighbors want something.”

And other board members said that considered development is necessary. “We’re all new here,” said board member Jacob Nieman. “Part of what got us here is the centuries of change that have come before us.”

Residents mobilized to stop the subdivision with a “Save Park Street” campaign.

Residents in the neighborhood spoke out against the proposal. They were concerned about stormwater runoff, squeezing a house onto a small parcel, and removing mature shade trees. Piromalli told the board that 21 trees would have to be removed.

Park Street resident Patrick Wilson said this proposal “changes the entire dynamic of this neighborhood,” Wilson asked, “If this subdivision is approved, would more divisions of large lots be next?” “This is a slippery slope because this house defines our end of the street.”

Shannon Swiniski told board members that their decision on this proposal is relevant to all of Montclair and that they ask themselves, “How are we stewards for this town, and how and what happens and what gets built?” “This is applicable in every ward, in every street, in every element of this township,” Swiniiski said.

509 Park Street has a long and distinguished history. According to records from the Montclair History Center, the house was built between 1890 and 1906. Between 1924 and 1926, owner Julian Tinkham developed expansive tea gardens, which he opened to the public. Tinkham also was a previous owner of Applegate Farm. Other prominent residents of 509 Park Street include Paul Volcker, chair of the Federal Reserve Board, who lived in the house in the 1980s.