A portion of the nine-mile former rail line. (STATE OF NEW JERSEY)

The Essex-Hudson Greenway is on its way to becoming a new state park. Construction on the first phase of the multimillion-dollar project will begin in early 2024 on a nearly two-mile segment of the former rail line in Newark and Kearny. That portion is expected to open in late 2025.

When the entire Greenway is completed, the 135-acre property will connect eight Essex and Hudson county communities – Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, and Montclair. The Greenway represents an opportunity to create walking, biking and transit opportunities between Montclair and Jersey City, while providing opportunities for community connection and regional environmental improvements.

The abandoned rail line that will become the Essex-Hudson Greenway. COURTESY NJ BIKE&WALK

“Connecting communities in one of the most densely populated regions in the nation, the Greenway will serve as nothing short of a game-changer for cities across Essex and Hudson Counties,” said Governor Phil Murphy in announcement Thursday. “Upon completion, this monumental project will increase recreation, transportation, and economic development opportunities for hundreds of thousands of New Jersey residents and visitors. Just as importantly, it will considerably expand access to green, open space – and its associated environmental and public health benefits – for environmental justice communities across North Jersey.”

Following an extensive months-long public engagement process, the Murphy Administration is sharing the initial development and construction plans for the Greenway.

As part of a phased development approach for the Greenway, the Newark-Kearny segment will directly serve the 350,000 residents of the two municipalities, and more in the surrounding area. The DEP expects to break ground in early 2024.

The Newark-Kearny segment is composed of three project areas. The western section will span from Branch Brook Park to Broadway in Newark. The central section, in Kearny, will begin at Passaic Avenue and go through Forest Street. The eastern section, also in Kearny, will start at Forest Street and run east to the Meadowlands’ edge.

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) plans to develop the Newark-Kearny segment through a series of connected experiences, focusing on a combination of active and passive recreation opportunities. One of the overlooks would provide visitors with a glimpse into the natural environment of the Meadowlands and views of the Manhattan skyline.

The DEP and its consultants evaluated each segment based on a number of factors that included environmental, public access and economic development needs, as well as the capability to begin work quickly. The Newark and Kearny segments scored high in this evaluation. The next steps include preliminary design work, securing necessary state permits and continuing to gather public feedback.

“I want to thank Governor Murphy for putting the state’s resources behind the initiative to create the Essex-Hudson Greenway and preserve this nine-mile ribbon as open space. Making the abandoned railway accessible for public use and recreation will be a tremendous benefit for our residents,” said Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., Essex County Executive.

The abandoned tracks continue on to Glen Ridge. (KATE ALBRIGHT / FOR MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

“As one of the earliest and most ardent supporters of the Greenway, I could not be more excited to see it moving forward,” said Essex County Commissioner At-Large Brendan Gill. “New Jersey is one of the most segregated states in the country. By connecting these diverse communities, the Greenway will connect people who might not otherwise come together. When someone bicycles from Newark to Montclair in an afternoon, or strolls from Jersey City into Secaucus, they get to be part of a community larger than the single town in which they live. That’s what this project is about.”

Governor Phil Murphy announced the acquisition of the Greenway in September 2022.

Through the initial planning process, DEP and its consultants engaged with community stakeholders through a variety of public engagement sessions at locations including a roller rink in Branch Brook Park, a farmer’s market in Bloomfield, and on the Greenway itself in Newark. These public engagement sessions were centered around four themes: relax, gather, play and connect.

To learn more about the project or submit a comment on any of the four themes, visit dep.nj.gov/greenway. Comments will be accepted until Dec. 17, 2023. To sign up for email updates about the Greenway, go to dep.nj.gov/greenway/#signup.