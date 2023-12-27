Immaculate Conception Church will host its second annual Three Kings Day parade in Montclair on January 6, 2024. (IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH)

Immaculate Conception Church & Somos Montclair invite the community to attend the second annual Three Kings Day Parade on Saturday, January 6, 2024!

Three Kings Day, also known as the Epiphany, is at the end of the Twelve Days of Christmas. It celebrates the Biblical story in the Gospel of Matthew of the three kings (also known as the three wise men), Melchior, Caspar, and Balthazar, who traveled for 12 days to Bethlehem to greet Jesus with gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh.

Schedule of Events

1 p.m.: Father Benny will welcome the Kings Casper, Melchior and Balthazar at Immaculate Conception Church (30 N Fullerton Ave, Montclair)

2 p.m.: The parade begins, starting at 30 N Fullerton, up Church St., right on South Park Street, across to Park Street.

2:45 p.m.: Take photos with the Kings and camels in the Immaculate Conception parking lot on Munn Street.