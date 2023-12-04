The Sanctuary on the Green Arts, Cultural and Community (SOTG) Alliance will host its inaugural lecture titled “Building and Saving the Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green” on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:30 p.m. in the historic Sanctuary of the Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green at 147 Broad Street.

The lecture will shed light on the history, architecture and preservation efforts surrounding the Sanctuary of the Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green, a historically significant landmark dating to 1796. This event will be a platform for attendees to delve into the past, present and future of this cherished Bloomfield icon. The lecture is hosted in partnership with the Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green.

Mark Alan Hewitt, a distinguished scholar-architect nationally recognized for his expertise in historic preservation and architectural history, will present. Hewitt brings a wealth of knowledge and a passionate commitment to the preservation of heritage buildings in New Jersey.

The Sanctuary stands as a testament to the town’s rich history, but it has faced challenges that threaten its legacy. This lecture will discuss what went into designing and building the Sanctuary over 200 years ago, why it is uniquely worth saving, and what it will take to preserve it for future generations.

“We’re thrilled to co-host an event that highlights the immense historical value of the historic Sanctuary of the Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green,” said Mark Szep, president of the nonprofit.

“Community involvement and support built the Sanctuary in the first place,” adds Pastor Ruth Boling, “and will be essential in preserving it for future generations.”

This event is open to the public and welcomes all who are passionate about history, preservation, and community engagement. Donations on the day of the lecture will be accepted to defray costs.

For more information, visit https://sanctuaryonthegreen.org/.