Friends and family gathered to celebrate philanthropist Josh Weston at his 95th birthday party, themed “Josh Weston’s Biggest Bagel Breakfast of Them All!” hosted by NJPAC on December 6 at the Montclair Golf Club. Weston officially turns 95 on December 22.
Weston, along with his late wife Judy, have generously supported Montclair Public Schools and numerous nonprofits in Montclair, as well as more broadly nationally. He also gives his time, serving on the board of some 39 organizations.
Weston was inducted in the 2023 New Jersey Hall of Fame—Enterprise category for his business success and philanthropy.