A welcome sign greets guests in the lobby of Montclair Gold Glub during the birthday celebration hosted by NJPAC on Dec. 6, 2023. (KATE ALBRIGHT / FOR MONTCLAIR LOCAL) Josh Weston enjoys conversation during his 95th birthday celebration hosted by NJPAC at Montclair Golf Club on Dec. 6, 2023. (KATE ALBRIGHT / FOR MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

Friends and family gathered to celebrate philanthropist Josh Weston at his 95th birthday party, themed “Josh Weston’s Biggest Bagel Breakfast of Them All!” hosted by NJPAC on December 6 at the Montclair Golf Club. Weston officially turns 95 on December 22.

Weston, along with his late wife Judy, have generously supported Montclair Public Schools and numerous nonprofits in Montclair, as well as more broadly nationally. He also gives his time, serving on the board of some 39 organizations.

Weston was inducted in the 2023 New Jersey Hall of Fame—Enterprise category for his business success and philanthropy.

Jill Hirsch, District Director for the New Jersey Office of Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, presents Josh Weston with a framed flag in honor of his 95th birthday celebration hosted by NJPAC at Montclair Golf Club on Dec. 6, 2023. (KATE ALBRIGHT / FOR MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

Josh Weston celebrates his 95th birthday during the bagel breakfast hosted by NJPAC at Montclair Golf Club on Dec. 6, 2023. (KATE ALBRIGHT / FOR MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

Rabbi Marc Katz of Temple Ner Tamid, left, chats with Josh Weston during his 95th birthday celebration at the bagel breakfast hosted by NJPAC at Montclair Golf Club on Dec. 6, 2023. (KATE ALBRIGHT / FOR MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

Photographs recognizing Josh Weston are displayed at his 95th birthday celebration hosted by NJPAC at Montclair Golf Club Montclair Golf Club on Dec. 6, 2023. (KATE ALBRIGHT / FOR MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

John Schreiber, president and CEO of NJPAC, speaks to guests at Josh Weston’s 95th birthday celebration hosted by NJPAC at Montclair Golf Club on Dec. 6, 2023. (KATE ALBRIGHT / FOR MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

Guests raise their hands after being asked, “How many of you have had a bagel with Josh?” a Weston networking go-to, Dec. 6, 2023. (KATE ALBRIGHT / FOR MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

Ron Weston, one of four of Josh Weston’s children, shares stories of his father during the 95th birthday celebration hosted by NJPAC at Montclair Golf Club on Dec. 6, 2023. (KATE ALBRIGHT / FOR MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

Josh Weston speaks to guests during his 95th birthday celebration hosted by NJPAC at Montclair Golf Clubon Dec. 6, 2023. (KATE ALBRIGHT / FOR MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

John Schreiber, president and CEO of NJPAC, left, and Josh Weston at Weston’s 95th birthday celebration hosted by NJPAC at Montclair Golf Club on Dec. 6, 2023. (KATE ALBRIGHT / FOR MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

Candles are lit to celebrate Josh Weston’s 95th birthday during the bagel breakfast hosted by NJPAC at Montclair Golf Club on Dec. 6, 2023. (KATE ALBRIGHT / FOR MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

From left, Ron Weston, Deborah Weston, Barbara Weston, Eric Weston, Josh Weston and Heather Weston pose for a family photo during Josh Weston’s 95th birthday celebration hosted by NJPAC at Montclair Golf Club on Dec. 6, 2023. (KATE ALBRIGHT / FOR MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

From left, Ian Kenselaar, David Zaks and Ellah Brown, alumni of NJPAC Jazz for Teens, perform at Josh Weston’s 95th birthday celebration at the bagel breakfast hosted by NJPAC at Montclair Golf Club on Dec. 6, 2023. (KATE ALBRIGHT / FOR MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

Joan Kram, friend of Josh Weston, signs his birthday card at his 95th birthday celebration hosted by NJPAC at Montclair Golf Club on Dec. 6, 2023. (KATE ALBRIGHT / FOR MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

Guests raise their glasses to honor Josh Weston during his 95th birthday celebration hosted by NJPAC at Montclair Golf Club on Dec. 6, 2023. (KATE ALBRIGHT / FOR MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

