Gift-giving can be a challenge year-round, but during the holiday season the number of gifts and recipients may feel overwhelming. In addition, resorting to online or big box stores can leave us feeling deflated, rushed, and disconnected. Luckily, we have a solution that allows us to be personal, thoughtful, and local — visit a local book store! We stopped by Watchung Booksellers and Montclair Book Center to check out their best book suggestions for the gifting season — and we found some fun accessories, too.

With its brand new children’s outpost, The Kids Room at Watchung Booksellers invites you to indulge in relaxed browsing with choices for the perfect book for toddlers to tweens. Board Books like Nicola Edwards’ Bear & Mouse: Rise and Shine are perfect for toddlers who love colorful and sturdy pages. Invisible Things is a bright, colorful picture book for the pre-school set that helps understand emotions and more. The Skull by Jon Klassen is an endearing re-telling of a folk tale for early elementary readers. Popular middle grade author Kate DiCamillo has The Puppets of Spelhorst, a collection of stories focused on a quintet of friends looking for purpose. And as a bonus, this is the first in an upcoming trilogy — so future gifts are secured! For graphic novel lovers, Barb and the Battle of Bailiwick will satisfy the pre-teen need for silliness and adventure. Also part of a series, feel free to pick up more than one Barb book!

The Kids Room at Watchung Booksellers has a colorful and fun display of books and toys.

The entire back section of Montclair Book Center is dedicated to children’s books, including classics that will nudge childhood memories and new releases to discover. Beautiful pre-loved treasures like Anna Wahlenberg’s collection of Old Swedish Fairy Tales mingle with new releases like Neil Gaiman’s What You Need to Be Warm, a gorgeously illustrated collection of poems for early elementary children and Molly’s Tuxedo by Vicki Johnson. Browsing will bring up books from childhood like Corduroy to share with young people in your life. Also pre-owned are several copies of iconic storybooks like The Nutcracker and more modern holiday tales. A wide selection of new graphic novels and Young Adult releases include popular series like Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper series and the Legacy of Orisha series from Tomi Adeyemi. For older teens, a collection of comic and graphic stories like the ecological horror anthology Slow Death Zero and The Mighty World of John McCrea may score points.

Gorgeous editions of classics and novelty books make fabulous gifts at Montclair Book Center.

Grown-ups have myriad opportunities for reading as well! Stop into Watchung Booksellers’ flagship store to pick up Emperor of Rome by Mary Beard for your history buff, or give someone the gift of laughter in Keegan-Michael Key’s The History of Sketch Comedy! For an artistic take on self-help, Rick Rubin’s The Creative Act will inspire. Ross Gay’s latest collection of essays The Book of (More) Delights is a dose of joy, perfect for dark winter months. Shopping for someone who enjoys a mix of physics and outrageous adventure, pick up Surely You’re Joking, Mr. Feynman! Cookbooks are always popular gifts, and Nik Sharma’s Veg-Table includes history, geography, and an array of gorgeous photos to accompany the recipes.

A little surprise for $5 is fun for gift giver and recipient!

At Montclair Book Center, the first edition and rare books are a must-browse and make for a thoughtful and dear gift for a book lover. Art lovers are easy to buy for with a collection of excellent condition used books ranging from traditional art books to Volume 1 of The Chu Silk Manucripts from Zidanku and a gorgeous edition of Francesco Scavullo’s Women. A 1st Edition of Cheaper By the Dozen or gorgeous rescued copies of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower series are available as of publication. An extensive Horror and Sci-Fi Fantasy section, along with scores of Romances and Mysteries, both cozy and more adult, will make for wonderful winter reading. Try picking up The 7½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle or The Knife of Never Letting Go for a new-to-you read. On a budget? For under $5, MBC has “Happy Holiday Harcovers” — wrapped surprise books with hints about the contents on the wrapping.

Don’t forget to check out the various non-book gift offerings at Watchung Booksellers and Montclair Book Center! Puzzle games, socks, and literary ornaments are favorites at Watchung. Novelty lunch boxes, vintage t-shirts, copies of Weird NJ, and vinyl are just a few of the items at Montclair Book Center. Both stores have mugs, reading accessories, and totes as well. Take time to browse the aisles for discoveries and treasures!

As a bonus for book lovers, stop by East Side Mags for vintage and new comic books, a variety of graphic novels, and lots of fun accessories to accompany them.